Supress signature separator
celsobenito
Is there a way for supressing separator? If not yet, don't you think it is a good idea?
edwardp
@celsobenito Welcome to Vivaldi.
The separator seems to be required.
See RFC 3676, Section 4.3 and Wikipedia - Signature Block, Standard Delimiter.
Those stupid 2 dashes are the only reason why I don't equip my company with Vivaldi Mail.
I was so happy when I was finally able to create aliases and wanted to get started, but then the crap with the 2 dashes. OK, everyone as he likes, but is it so difficult to leave it up to the user to decide whether he needs these 2 dashes or prefers to deactivate them by ticking a box? You can customize this browser down to the last detail? and then such a shortcoming?
And
is absolute nonsense. I've been working with tons of emails every day for over 25 years - this was back in the Internet Stone Age. Since then, I no longer see any delimiters and don't use any in my signatures.
So please, please finally add an option to deactivate this!
mib2berlin
@Ben
Hi, create a feature request if it not already exist.
You can search on a user page and if one exist vote for it in first post with the like button.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
@mib thanks but i have already... 2024.05.06
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/752770
mossman
@edwardp said in Supress signature separator:
Not that anyone uses that nowadays or has even heard of it (except ol' timers like me).
Like top-posting and over-quoting... Outlook's dumb interface influencing everyone's bad habits has a LOT to answer for!
edwardp
I received my first e-mail address way back, when (what we now know as) the Internet was restricted. For me, this was more than 30 years ago.
I used the delimiter back then for my e-mail and Usenet posts and still do today.
FWIW, my first e-mail address had .org at the end.
