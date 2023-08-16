Those stupid 2 dashes are the only reason why I don't equip my company with Vivaldi Mail.

I was so happy when I was finally able to create aliases and wanted to get started, but then the crap with the 2 dashes. OK, everyone as he likes, but is it so difficult to leave it up to the user to decide whether he needs these 2 dashes or prefers to deactivate them by ticking a box? You can customize this browser down to the last detail? and then such a shortcoming?

And

The separator seems to be required.

See RFC 3676, Section 4.3 and Wikipedia - Signature Block, Standard Delimiter.

is absolute nonsense. I've been working with tons of emails every day for over 25 years - this was back in the Internet Stone Age. Since then, I no longer see any delimiters and don't use any in my signatures.

So please, please finally add an option to deactivate this!