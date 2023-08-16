Discussion about encrypted email providers
Hi, I would like to open a little discussion and find out what you think about this.
What do you think about encrypted email providers? Such as Proton, Skiff, Tutanota and others.
And if maybe you already use one of these providers, your opinion why you decided to do so.
@Fubero I tried Tutanota, stopped because it wasn’t possible using it in the Vivaldi client. If people learned to use PGP, there would be no need for encrypted email providers. The benefits are one sided—sending to a recipient with regular provider will leave your correspondence readable.
I tried those services, but in the end I went back to Infomaniak's kSuite.
In the case of Proton, Tutanota and Skiff, the main problem is that the free plan is quite limited, because some basic features such as folders creation, tags and filters are only available in the paid plans.
In addition, these services limit the user to only use the applications that they offer.
I have been trying skiff for a couple of months. It is not a fully finished product but it is looking good.
I never thought I would ever favor a usa based company but I like them so far. Proton is a no-go for me. I don't buy into the hype at all.