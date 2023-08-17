The news is true, but not in the context that these websites use to attract attention.

In reality, the French parliament (not the World Economic Forum) proposed a law to force "DNS providers and web browsers to block any website that is blacklisted by the French government for alleged infringements on aspects of the Penal Code and Monetary and Financial Code".

Mozilla reported to disagree with this, because what was proposed by the parliament is already done by technologies such as Google's Safe Browsing and Microsoft's SmartScreen.

Sources: Mozilla / TorrentFreak / Article 19