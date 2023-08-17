WEF Orders Firefox, Chrome & Safari To Start Blocking ‘Blacklisted Websites’
I am hoping Vivaldi will not be included with Firefox, Chrome, and Safari for this sort of thing soon.
This sounds very creepy!
DoctorG Ambassador
@CooperDad Is there a trustable source for this?
Or is this a promotion for fake news, a GPT created spam content?
Not a serious news site.
These are other sites reporting the same thing.
The news is true, but not in the context that these websites use to attract attention.
In reality, the French parliament (not the World Economic Forum) proposed a law to force "DNS providers and web browsers to block any website that is blacklisted by the French government for alleged infringements on aspects of the Penal Code and Monetary and Financial Code".
Mozilla reported to disagree with this, because what was proposed by the parliament is already done by technologies such as Google's Safe Browsing and Microsoft's SmartScreen.
Sources: Mozilla / TorrentFreak / Article 19
@karymgg Thanks for the clarification ... seems disturbing, nonetheless.
wintercoast
In fact, unknown to most, Google already has the de facto power to do this via their blacklist. See The New Censorship.
And it doesn't matter which browser you use.
See Item 9 - The quarantine list.
DoctorG Ambassador
Gargoyles blocklist is a crap.
Are really so many users use Gargoyle's search and the Gargoyle DNS?
wintercoast
@DoctorG Did you actually read what he wrote?
Google search has 90% market share. It's highly likely that most Vivaldi users shun Google Search but that's irrelevant given Vivaldi's tiny market share.
Because Google's web index is way bigger than everyone else's, e.g., 3x Microsoft's at the time of writing of that article, the other major browsers also use Google's blacklist. So if your site is blacklisted you will get that scary notice.
If you already know the site is safe you can ignore it, but most people looking for it are going to be deterred. So it is essentially a business destroyer, if Google decides you are a bad 'un.
Of course, if you're one of the 90% globally using Google Search it won't appear at all.
