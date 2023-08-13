Way to start Vivaldi with extensions disabled?
Vivaldi is crashing on opening.
I'd like to disable all my extensions and hope Vivaldi will open, then I can selectively test each one and find any cause for the crashing.
@chis1
Create Vivaldi shortcut > right click > properties > Target >
your installation path\Application\vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions
e.g.
C:\browser\vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions
Great thanks. I assumed that just worked on Linux from the form, but did do it's job on Windows.
I'm having trouble starting Vivaldi as well - only background logo shows up.
When starting with disabled extensions, it launches properly....
...but...
...how do I disable extensions now so they are disabled for a regular launch?
They don't show up anywhere when running with --disable-extensions
DoctorG Ambassador
@RadekPilich a command line option exists to start with a disable exception comma separated list:
https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/#disable-extensions-except
But i never tested this.
I guess you need to check your Vivaldi browser profile, look into
Start cmd.exe
To list installed extensions run
dir "%LocalAppData%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions\" /B
Note these
Step by step run
(this is an example!)
%LocalAppData%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions-except="cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm"
%LocalAppData%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions-except="cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm,mefgmmbdailogpfhfblcnnjfmnpnmdfa"
%LocalAppData%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions-except="cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm,mefgmmbdailogpfhfblcnnjfmnpnmdfa,pkehgijcmpdhfbdbbnkijodmdjhbjlgp"
and so on
until Vivaldi does not start
RadekPilich
@DoctorG Thanks! I see your point, but even if this worked.... the problematic extension will still be invisible in the running browser and therefore impossible to get rid of.....?
Anyways, trying this, I'm getting manifest file missing or unreadable error with every extension string I have tried.
Oh yes, problem solved!
I've remembered I've encountered something like this before and the solution was.... wait for it.... wait for it.... keep waiting.... and then suddenly, after a few minutes, Vivaldi fully loads.
DoctorG Ambassador
@RadekPilich Had you found the extension causing the issue/delay?
-
@DoctorG Thanks for the solution that worked for me