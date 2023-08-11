We will be doing some maintenance work on Vivaldi Translate tonight (10th of July) between 21:00 and 22:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). Some downtime and service disruptions may be experienced during this time.
Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
save cookies?
-
is there a way to block only certain cookies from deletion?
i want to keep only some cookies after restart, like ebay, so i dont have to login everytime after i closed vivaldi..
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@schreck Hi, this is possible, but not part of the Vivalid UI yet.
See:
chrome://settings/cookies
I recommend adding the url as a web panel for easy access.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/web-panels/
Sites added under "always use cookies" will not be deleted on browser close, even if "Session Only" is selected in Settings.
Syntax is:
[*.]vivaldi.netto keep cookies from
vivaldi.netand all subdomains for example.
They will be deleted when you do a Delete Browsing Data.
Personally I use the CookieAutodelete extension to achieve the same result, without having to restart the browser for cookies to be deleted.
-
I add
chrome://settings/cookiesas a Command Chain.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/#Create_a_Command_Chain
I assign it to the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+C.
You can also execute a Command Chain from Quick Commands or by assigning a mouse gesture.
-
i remember to have added some sites, but i cannot find the setting anymore?? did chrome change this? where is the setting now?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Open it in address field, it is a internal Vivaldi page.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Same url as it was last time.
But you don't need to go there now, this can be added in Vivaldi's settings "Website permissions".
Same syntax as earlier.