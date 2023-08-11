@schreck Hi, this is possible, but not part of the Vivalid UI yet.

See:

chrome://settings/cookies

I recommend adding the url as a web panel for easy access.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/web-panels/

Sites added under "always use cookies" will not be deleted on browser close, even if "Session Only" is selected in Settings.

Syntax is: [*.]vivaldi.net to keep cookies from vivaldi.net and all subdomains for example.

They will be deleted when you do a Delete Browsing Data.

Personally I use the CookieAutodelete extension to achieve the same result, without having to restart the browser for cookies to be deleted.