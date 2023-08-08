@nomadic ta. i was careful to specify in my op that i have no idea whatsoever about opera gx, by which i'd hoped to imply that i know nada of both its aesthetics and functionality. it was for that latter possibility i asked my question. for all i know maybe gx has tst, in which case any mod to v that might go some way to bringing that functionality here, where it remains sadly lacking, would have been of interest to me. anyway, now i know... still no better tabs management in v. oh well.

oh btw, in case it got lost in the wash, in no way were my posts here intended to belittle your fine work; i was simply focusing just on one point, is all.