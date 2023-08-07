I noticed that when there are videos on post feeds like facebook or 9gag, the videos are lagging. Mostly i am not able to play them in full, they just stop.

I cannot reproduce the same on Firefox or Chrome.

And i am also not able to reproduce the same on my old PC.

New Laptop:

OS: Win 10

12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H

GPU 1: Intel Iris Xe Graphics (this one should run when games are not running, unless Vivaldi tries to use the GPU)

GPU 2: 4095MB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop

RAM 32 GB

I have also tried to disable the primary graphic and run it on GeForce only and the performance was way better, scrolling was not smooth, but videos played well in Vivaldi.

Therefore i assume that it has something with the Intel GPU.

Graphics Feature Status Canvas: Hardware accelerated Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled Compositing: Hardware accelerated Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled OpenGL: Enabled Rasterization: Hardware accelerated Raw Draw: Disabled Video Decode: Hardware accelerated Video Encode: Hardware accelerated Vulkan: Disabled WebGL: Hardware accelerated WebGL2: Hardware accelerated WebGPU: Hardware accelerated

Anyone else is experiencing similar issues?

Is there something that i can do about it?

Thank you