Videos on post feeds (facebook or 9gag) lagging or breaking
-
I noticed that when there are videos on post feeds like facebook or 9gag, the videos are lagging. Mostly i am not able to play them in full, they just stop.
I cannot reproduce the same on Firefox or Chrome.
And i am also not able to reproduce the same on my old PC.
New Laptop:
OS: Win 10
12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H
GPU 1: Intel Iris Xe Graphics (this one should run when games are not running, unless Vivaldi tries to use the GPU)
GPU 2: 4095MB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop
RAM 32 GB
I have also tried to disable the primary graphic and run it on GeForce only and the performance was way better, scrolling was not smooth, but videos played well in Vivaldi.
Therefore i assume that it has something with the Intel GPU.
Graphics Feature Status Canvas: Hardware accelerated Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled Compositing: Hardware accelerated Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled OpenGL: Enabled Rasterization: Hardware accelerated Raw Draw: Disabled Video Decode: Hardware accelerated Video Encode: Hardware accelerated Vulkan: Disabled WebGL: Hardware accelerated WebGL2: Hardware accelerated WebGPU: Hardware accelerated
Anyone else is experiencing similar issues?
Is there something that i can do about it?
Thank you
-
Does anyone else experience this?
-
@AoiRei, I can't, all in 9Gag works fine for me and this with a much smaller laptop as yours (see signature). Try it in a guest profile, if it works, the cause may be an extension, or if not, some security soft you use..
-
I use the same extensions on both laptops. Old one works fine, new one not.
Must be some of the components that do not work fine with Vivaldi.
Today i started testing 9gag on Brave browser, so far no problems, so Vivaldi must do something different. But as you mentioned it, i will also add the same extensions to Brave to see if its a combination of component and extension.
-
mib3berlin
@AoiRei
Hello, extensions that work in Chrome or Brave do not necessarily work in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi UI, address bar tab management, bookmarks are completely different to other Chromium browser.
Try without extensions to compare, at least disable all or create a test profile.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib