We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
What sport are you doing?
-
Vivaldiscool Ambassador
Reply with your answer!
What sport are you doing?
-
your answer!
-
Pesala Ambassador
Trolling is about the only sport I can manage nowadays. Maybe I could still throw darts and hit the board, but that is a game, not a sport (allegedly).
-
Just yesterday I finally got my bicycle serviced. I was using it to commute but it had been sitting in the shed since covid started. I'll need to get back into the practice of using it again.
-
I try to bike to work a couple days a week in the summer. About half an hour exercise both ways.
On nice sunny weekend days I try to take longer rides in the forest. Not sure if it's "Sport" but at least it's physical activity - something I need more of...
In winter I basically go into hibernation
I should go skiing, I like it when I do and it's really good exercise. I even have the gear, I just rarely get around to it.
-
@Vivaldiscool
Sit-ups.
Do sit-up once at wake up.
-
Vivaldiscool Ambassador
@LonM, you're been sitting in a shed during Covid?
-
I
do professional weight liftingcarry 80 lbs (36 kg) concrete bags and hate every minute of it So many small jobs that don't make sense to order a concrete truck.
But as a serious answer, skiing would probably be the only thing that counts nowadays.
I was the sort of guy in school to take an extra class so I could get an exemption from doing an afternoon sport. Didn't matter that the extra class was weaving, which never had any homework, and I just wanted extra time to mess around with the 3D printer, laser cutter, and robotics lab in the fancy new math and science building, but I did get a nice scarf and blanket out of the deal.
@Pathduck said in What sport are you doing?:
I should go skiing, I like it when I do and it's really good exercise. I even have the gear, I just rarely get around to it.
I face a similar problem. There are wonderful world-class ski areas all around me, but it is just a bother to actually go do it. Have since stopped buying season passes and just get day ticket when I do feel like going, even though it is highway robbery with what they are charging these days...
-
@nomadic You lift bro? I got a supply of oil just waiting for the man. Amazing gains in just a few days!
-
@luetage Nice, I have been looking for a good reliable supplier. Do you happen to have the snake variety? Tried to get it from my last guy, but think he scammed me and gave me lizard oil instead.
-
@nomadic I’m the real deal. Just make sure you follow proper procedure. Should you start getting lumps, massage them a bit, but don’t stop the treatment, that would be dangerous. The more you inject, the better you will feel; your body has to adjust a little in the beginning. Getting in shape is no easy task, but it will be worth your while.
-
I play hockey.
Four times a week in the winter (two leagues, two days of pickup). And twice a week in the summer.
-
Couching. Potato couching.
-
This post is deleted!
-
edwardp Ambassador
Your Ambassador no longer participates in sports. The last time I participated in a sport, was at a golf driving range, some 30 years ago.
I aimed straight. The golf ball flied off at a 45° angle.
Haven't been to a golf driving range since.