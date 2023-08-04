I do professional weight lifting carry 80 lbs (36 kg) concrete bags and hate every minute of it So many small jobs that don't make sense to order a concrete truck.

But as a serious answer, skiing would probably be the only thing that counts nowadays.

I was the sort of guy in school to take an extra class so I could get an exemption from doing an afternoon sport. Didn't matter that the extra class was weaving, which never had any homework, and I just wanted extra time to mess around with the 3D printer, laser cutter, and robotics lab in the fancy new math and science building, but I did get a nice scarf and blanket out of the deal.

I should go skiing, I like it when I do and it's really good exercise. I even have the gear, I just rarely get around to it.

I face a similar problem. There are wonderful world-class ski areas all around me, but it is just a bother to actually go do it. Have since stopped buying season passes and just get day ticket when I do feel like going, even though it is highway robbery with what they are charging these days...