Mail default font size
pfpinto Ambassador
Hi,
Would be possible to add an option to define the e-mail response font size ?
Thanks.
@pfpinto just today I was thinking the same thing.
Also, I find it curious how difficult it is to make all text in an email the same size in Vivaldi mail: when I have some text in size small, then some text in size normal, and then again text in size small, I should be able to just mark all the text and select "small" to make the middle part small, too. Doesn't work.
EDIT: well all I have to do is select a different font size than the one that the dropdown defaults to, then back to the one I want. Simple enough, duh.
Today I had the same question. And I am surprised that
- there are no more thumbs up for this request and
- there are no default settings for it.
Update:
I found the solution:
In main settings >Font types I put in a higher value for "minimal font-size": 14 instead of 12.
When restart mail tab the size is increased - as I want.