Mark as Spam button disabled (again?)
-
While highlighting a message in my InBox the Mark as Spam button is non-functioning. In order to mark an email in my InBox as Spam I have to right click the message and mark as Spam. Very inconvenient. I see from previous posts that this has happened before. Now it is happening again.
-
mib2berlin
@artpoetryfiction
Hi, I cant reproduce this with Vivaldi 6.2.3077.3.
-
@mib2berlin then I look forward to its release
-
@artpoetryfiction
Ooops, I am sorry, this was Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204.
I copied from the wrong window but I checked again and it work on latest stable for me.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin had a theory that maybe because I was not displaying Spam in the folder that possibly this was somehow disabling the Mark as Spam button, but nope. Button flat out doesn't work on my install of 6.1.3035.204 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
-
@artpoetryfiction
Hi, did your report this to the bug tracker?
If yes it was closed as "Cant reproduce".
You can only test this with a clean profile or maybe it is an extension.
They can cause really strange errors in Vivaldi, disable all and restart Vivaldi sometimes help but a new profile is better to test issues.
Create one, close all tabs, add your mail account, test.
You can delete it later or keep it for testing.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Cheers, mib
-
@artpoetryfiction is the imap spam folder properly classified as spam? The webmail interface of your provider may allow you to check that. Not saying that this is definitely the issue but it's a possibility
-
yojimbo274064400
If account was setup to use POP3 then issue is reproducible – consider reporting it here Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser and posting VB reference here.
-
@artpoetryfiction @yojimbo274064400
Hi, the icon is not working but the context menu does with my Gmail account.
I setup it as POP3 account for testing.
But this is a bug either, icon does not work (greyed out).
Cheers, mib
-
Bug reported as POP3 only bug.
Thanks.
-
mib2berlin
@artpoetryfiction
Hi, can you add the bug number VB-123456 here, please?
I can confirm in the internal bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
-
VB-99124
-
@artpoetryfiction
Thanks, this was confirmed yesterday.
Nothing to do for me, mib
-
Will this ever be fixed?
-
mib3berlin
@artpoetryfiction
Hi, I updated the report but these kind of bugs have low priority, you can simply hit the Del key to move a mail to the trash bin.
Cheers, mib
-
If I receive 12 spam messages a day from 12 senders and don't check my email for 3 days, then that's more than 400 times I have to click delete just to see the proper contents of my InBox. Surely you know that the Spam button isn't simply about deleting messages, it's about hiding messages from my InBox so that I can see the relevant content without clicking delete 400 times. Please tell me that this is more important than that! I don't want to be a 3rd world Vivaldi citizen!
-
mib3berlin
@artpoetryfiction
Hm, I just tell you how it is, POP3 has not high priority in general for the mail client.
That's just my impression, I am not involved in development plans of the Vivaldi team.
Cheers, mib