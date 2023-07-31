@artpoetryfiction

Hi, did your report this to the bug tracker?

If yes it was closed as "Cant reproduce".

You can only test this with a clean profile or maybe it is an extension.

They can cause really strange errors in Vivaldi, disable all and restart Vivaldi sometimes help but a new profile is better to test issues.

Create one, close all tabs, add your mail account, test.

You can delete it later or keep it for testing.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/

Cheers, mib