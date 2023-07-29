Picture-In-Picture window is gone
-
Hi there, i wanted to work in one tab and open up a twitch stream from another tab in PiP. But when i press the button the stream window seems to be placed outside of my screen?!
Is there a way to reset the PiP position? I've had this issue before and don't remember what i did to fix it. It's probably caused by me switching the screens connected to my laptop.
The black top left corner is non-existent screen space. The picture on the left is my desktop on my left screen. On the right is my 4k monitor which is why it's so much bigger. (IRL there's not much difference in size)
The PiP window is definetly somewhere - as you can see by the second vivaldi window being open in the task bar.
My specifications:
Windows 11 Home (22H2)
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Karthyria Focus the PiP window using the Windows task bar, then use the WinKey + Cursor keys to move it back to your primary monitor.
-
@Pesala I do not understand what you want me to do
What do you mean by focus the window? Just clicking it in the task bar?
And how am i supposed to move it? Win + arrow does nothing. And i do not know of that keyboard shortcut, normally i'd press win + shift + arrow to move a window between screens. (This does nothing here as well)
-
Okay i found a fix / workaround:
When selecting the PiP window in my task bar and then pressing alt + space an option menu opened on the top right edge of my right screen. Neither moving nor resizing worked on the PiP, but it gave me the idea that the window was probably stuck to the right side of my screen - in an area i couldn't reach.
So i rearranged my screens in the windows options and put my small left screen to the right of the big screen and there my window appeared!! Then i could grab it, pull it on my big screen and rearrange the screens without it moving back. I now have it playing on my big screen ^^
(I cannot belive that this worked tho xD)
-
I can't believe that this issue is still not solved after years...
My solution was "Right-Click on the Pop-Out Icon in the Taskbar, select Move and then use the ARROW keys to move it back in view."
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mserj said in Picture-In-Picture window is gone:
I can't believe that this issue is still not solved after years...
I don’t find it hard to believe at all. If the monitor on which the window is displayed is disconnected (or powered off), the PIP window will not magically jump to another window.
The exact same issue affects FireFox. If anyone should fix it, that would be Microsoft, but why would they fix such an edge-case, when all user have to do is plug the monitor back in (or power it up)?