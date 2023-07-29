Hi there, i wanted to work in one tab and open up a twitch stream from another tab in PiP. But when i press the button the stream window seems to be placed outside of my screen?!

Is there a way to reset the PiP position? I've had this issue before and don't remember what i did to fix it. It's probably caused by me switching the screens connected to my laptop.



The black top left corner is non-existent screen space. The picture on the left is my desktop on my left screen. On the right is my 4k monitor which is why it's so much bigger. (IRL there's not much difference in size)



The PiP window is definetly somewhere - as you can see by the second vivaldi window being open in the task bar.

My specifications:

Windows 11 Home (22H2)

Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204