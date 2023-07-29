Whenever I'm resuming/waking up the computer from sleep mode, Vivaldi stays unresponsive until around 15-20 seconds. I already figured out that enabled hardware accelleration seems to be the problem. When I disable it, the problem disappears. However, then many websites become so much slower and sluggish/laggy, so it's not really a solution.

I already tried with a new profile, no change.

I'm on KDE 5.27.4 with X11, kernel 6.2.0-26, GPU isNVIDIA 1070 with the newest drivers (535), but also had the problem with all older drivers so far. Vivaldi is 6.1.3035.20.

Is there any solution or advice? It's pretty annoying.

There seem to have been similar posts in the forum, but for all of them the problem somehow dissappeared, e.g.