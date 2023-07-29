Vivaldi is frozen for 20 seconds after waking up from sleep
Whenever I'm resuming/waking up the computer from sleep mode, Vivaldi stays unresponsive until around 15-20 seconds. I already figured out that enabled hardware accelleration seems to be the problem. When I disable it, the problem disappears. However, then many websites become so much slower and sluggish/laggy, so it's not really a solution.
I already tried with a new profile, no change.
I'm on KDE 5.27.4 with X11, kernel 6.2.0-26, GPU isNVIDIA 1070 with the newest drivers (535), but also had the problem with all older drivers so far. Vivaldi is 6.1.3035.20.
Is there any solution or advice? It's pretty annoying.
@skjerns Hi, you can check errors or which feature is supported open:
vivaldi://gpu
A flag can maybe help: vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin sure. Enabling or disabling
ignore-gpu-blocklistdid not help.
I've uploaded it here: https://pastebin.com/hkYPqsRc
@skjerns
Hi, I cant see any errors and it seems your GPU is working correctly.
It´s a bit strange Vivaldi is lagging without HW, I don´t even notice if I disable it, except 4K 60 FPS video streaming on my laptop. My Ryzen 7 can handle this with ease.
I guess you have no extensions install testing the new profile?
How many tabs are usually open at start, is lazy loading enabled in: vivaldi://settings/general/
I am a bit out of ideas, Vivaldi start in < 2 seconds on my systems on Linux.
Lazy loading is active. For videos is mainly fine, but other websites struggle, e.g. https://www.zeit.de/arbeit/2023-07/gehaltsvergleich-deutschland-gehaelter-entwicklung-gemeinden
It's really laggy without hw acceleration, and smooth with hwa
I guess my workaround will be a hook that closes vivaldi whenever hibernate and re-opens it when it resumes. This way it actually works fine.
@skjerns Try starting vivaldi from terminal with the
--use-gl=eglswitch, does it also happen then? Check also in
vivaldi://gpuif hardware acceleration is enabled with that switch.
That did not help unfortunately (hwa is enabled with that switch)
Same problem here, by the way. Linux Mint Cinnamon. nVidia GeForce GTX 1060. AMD Ryzen 5 3600.
@Signum
Hi, I use sleep all day on my laptop and sometimes on my workstation, no freeze on Opensuse Tumbleweed.
Did pages not loading or is the Vivaldi UI froozen?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin The UI is frozen. I've clicked around and pressed key but nothing happens. Then suddenly after a while (20 seconds feels right) the application works like normal.
mib2berlin
@Signum
Does this issue disappear if you disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages > Restart Vivaldi as other user report?
We have many Linux user here but this is rarely reported, hm.
@mib2berlin Yes, disabling hardware acceleration fixes this issue. Interestingly that issue has not occured with Chromium (116.0.5845.96) where I had hardware acceleration enabled.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Signum I had such on Mint after upgrade, a few seconds up to 1 minute or complete freezes.
Could be a issue caused by broken update of a libllvm package from Ubuntu.
https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/llvm-toolchain-15/+bug/2026830
sudo find /home/ -depth -type d -name GPUCache -exec rm -rf {} \;
But i can not test again as i changed to Ubuntu 23, Mint was a trouble maker with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG Thanks for the pointer. I've tried the workaround described there, but it hadn't fixed it here. But I will try to downgrade libllvm15 and run a few tests.
I have now resorted to a workaround that closes vivaldi whenever my system sleeps
content of
/usr/lib/systemd/system-sleep/vivaldi-crashprevent.sh
if [ "${1}" == "pre" ]; then # Do the thing you want before suspend here, e. g.: pkill vivaldi-bin sleep 0.25 echo "pre kill vivaldi" >> $FILE elif [ "${1}" == "post" ]; then # theoretically we could restart vivaldi here, but it seems to start with an empty profile if I do it, even if started as a specific user. echo "post start vivaldi" >> $FILE fi
It would be awesome to have this fixed though!
this is the error message I got
[1656687:1656711:0907/165447.661987:ERROR:connection_factory_impl.cc(428)] Failed to connect to MCS endpoint with error -106 [1938125:1:0907/165531.791533:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(320)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [1656800:1:0907/165531.792569:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(320)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [1656789:1:0907/165531.792582:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(320)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [1656687:1656687:0907/165531.797122:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(958)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=512 libva error: vaGetDriverNameByIndex() failed with unknown libva error, driver_name = (null)
lysisromulus
@mib2berlin
I have the same problem as @Signum, but the solution provided by @mib2berlin works perfectly. Thank you. I didn't want to ditch Vivaldi.