@Karjala Ok. First things first: A complete screen shot is too big for posting... But you can edit it using the app Preview. The screenshot will appear on your desktop (all spaces); double-click it and it will open in Preview. Then select Adjust Size from the Tools menu and change the (high-lighted) "22.22" to "10" and from the File menu select Save.





Preview will save the resized screenshot in-place.

In your case I see three spaces. If you are showing a video PiP, it should show on each space when you select the space as your desktop... Is that what you saw, originally?

If you see your video in only one space, I suspect you accidentally switched it from PiP to Full Screen! Choose that as your desktop by clicking it in the Mission Control Strip.

Does your video now show in Full Screen view? (BTW: don't see your Vivaldi browser...)

If so, exit Full Screen (^⌘F). That should put the video back in the browser window.

(Sorry for some of the confusion here: I should always refer to desktop spaces as Apple does... But since El Capitan I've jokingly referred to my system as "11 Windows" when talking to my Windows 11 friends! )