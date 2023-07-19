Unsolved Picture-in-picture window is not visible
I pressed something and since then when i want to see the floating video (PiP) its not visible anywhere, the video and the sound is progressing forward but is not visible.
I restarted Vivaldi but it didnt help. How do i get the PiP floating video back?
@Karjala Since you don't list your version of macOS or Vivaldi, or the URL of the video, there's not much to go on... But try this topic: It might help!
@OakdaleFTL , i got macOS 10.14.6 and Vivaldi 6.1.3035.111.
Read the topic you suggested by any tricks with full screen didnt help. Not sure if it is something to do with the OS version.
When i press on the Mission Control button on the keyboard, the PiP comes bakc outside the screen, but i cannot move it or close it. Pressing on the PiP windows just bring me back to the main Vivaldi window cause the PiP to be hidden again outside the frame of the screen.
Not sure how it even got there.
@Karjala Hm. What site hosts the video that "disappeared"?
Here's an Amazon Prime video (using Google's PiP extension):
Here's a Paramount+ video (using Vivaldi's PiP):
Screen shots are of Mission Control.... (The blue-bordered window is the indicator that the application window is being hovered; but the PiP should appear in every window.)
The only screens that won't show PiP are full-screen applications. (Newer versions -newer than yours and mine- use Stage Manager instead of Mission Control. That's what the other thread was about; and, as I came to find out, tablets — of which I have no experience.)
Am I correct in assuming you use a laptop, without a mouse? (A screen shot would help, too...)
One other thing:
This shows the video in full-screen (Mission Control view):
Is this what you mean by "outside of the window"? (The blue-bordered screen in the upper-right hand window?)
@OakdaleFTL , thanks for responding!
(tried to upload photos here but it gave an error)
This example is with a youtube video. By video disappearing i mean that when i press the Mission Control, the PiP slides up (animation) from under the frame of the screen, and when i press on it, it slides down outside the frame of the screen.
Screenshot 1 - https://imgur.com/a/SymstD5
Just after pressing Mission control.
Screenshot 2 - https://imgur.com/1JyF7uw
After hovering with the mouse on top of the screen to show Spaces, and selecting the PiP by trying to drag it.
(the PiP turns gray and showing control button after entering Mission Control the second time in a row)
@Karjala Ok. First things first: A complete screen shot is too big for posting... But you can edit it using the app Preview. The screenshot will appear on your desktop (all spaces); double-click it and it will open in Preview. Then select Adjust Size from the Tools menu and change the (high-lighted) "22.22" to "10" and from the File menu select Save.
Preview will save the resized screenshot in-place.
In your case I see three spaces. If you are showing a video PiP, it should show on each space when you select the space as your desktop... Is that what you saw, originally?
If you see your video in only one space, I suspect you accidentally switched it from PiP to Full Screen! Choose that as your desktop by clicking it in the Mission Control Strip.
Does your video now show in Full Screen view? (BTW: don't see your Vivaldi browser...)
If so, exit Full Screen (^⌘F). That should put the video back in the browser window.
(Sorry for some of the confusion here: I should always refer to desktop spaces as Apple does... But since El Capitan I've jokingly referred to my system as "11 Windows" when talking to my Windows 11 friends! )
@OakdaleFTL , Thanks for the effort so far.
(The screenshots was too big so i shrank them, but then it gave an error message without description for the reason. Not a big deal.)
I tested with few Spaces (desktops) and the PiP does show in all the spaces when Mission Control is active.
- If i select any Space, then we are back to the root problem -> the PiP slides in fast animation downward until it completely gone.
- The videos work perfectly when Vivaldi is Full Screen and also when videos are Full Screen. Everything works except the PiP is outside the frame.
The logical thing to solve it would be to close the PiP by pressing the X buttom in its corner (like i have many times), however now when i press anywhere on the PiP, it SELECTS the Vivaldi browser and the PiP slides down outside the frame.
The last resort could be reinstalling, however i have lot of tabs and i would have to reset settings (since the problem here is bad PiP setting). It also doesnt prevent it from happening again in the future.
@Karjala I'm still confused: When you say "when Mission Control is active" you mean "when the Mission Control Bar (at the top of the screen) is visible"? (If you have more than one space (desktop) enabled), Mission Control is active; try using ^← and ^→ to move from space to space...
If you don't see this when you hover the PiP, it isn't a PiP (unless you somehow expanded it to full-screen...).
But you needn't worry about losing your tabs and settings: There's a new update, Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204!
Just type Ctrl-U...
OakdaleFTL
Another thing you might try is downloading Google's extension for PiP... That should rule out Vivaldi Settings!?
@OakdaleFTL , Yes, that what i mean.
The picture you posted, is how it used to be till the issue appeared.
However the button "Back to tab", appear only if NOT in Mission Control, and in this case i cant press it because the video is not visible (outside the frame)
When Mission Control is opened (activated), then its possible only to SELECT it, causing the computer to select Vivaldi, bringing Vivaldi into focus and hiding the PiP again.
I installed the chrome PiP extension, same behaviour, i guess it used same engine. I tried Brave PiP, it works as it should and the Vivaldi worked before the issue.
I have Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204
Thanks for you patience.
@Karjala said in Picture-in-picture window is not visible:
bringing Vivaldi into focus and hiding the PiP again
Bringing Vivaldi into focus is what's supposed to happen... Can you use Vivaldi's screen shot function
to show the active tab/page displayed?
(I still can't understand how the PiP window can go missing, except by becoming full-screen...)
My apologies for not asking sooner! I'd forgot this:
(But -again- I don't see how it could become un-selected; and, if it did, how the audio could still be playing while the video can't be found!)
-
After a lot of frustration, I finally fixed it by using Rectangle (a free app for resizing windows to whatever size you want).
I used mission control to select the Picture-in-Picture (of course, not actually visible after selection), then going immediately to Rectangle and selecting "Maximise".
I'm fairly confident it will work for you as well. Good luck.