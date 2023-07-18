Unsolved Where Is Save Draft Button
-
CatherineL
My drafts keep deleting themselves, and I don't see any button that saves them, aside from the extremely hidden and useless "Queue" button that caused me to send an empty mail to a work colleague.
Where is save draft button?
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/send-messages/
" - All messages you start composing will be saved as drafts automatically."
This is a COMPLETE LIE.
I have had drafts go missing the second I exit out of the window.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@CatherineL I cannot reproduce the problem. Did you select an email address, type a subject, or start typing the message?
If you do none of those, the draft will disappear if you close it, as if it was cancelled.
-
CatherineL
@Pesala I reproduced it. New mail, typed in "test" in the body, closed window. Couldn't find it in Drafts folder.
The real problem is:
Where is the save draft button? Or where can I confirm that the draft has been saved?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@CatherineL
Hi, there no save or confirm button, not needed.
I never lost a draft message, one have to actively delete them or they stay forever.
No idea why something eat your drafts.
I guess you are at Vivaldi 6.1.3035.111, at least.
-
Select the All Message > Drafts folder and then press N key to create a new message and observe creation of draft.
FWIW I have observed the following when creating a draft message:
- an unmodified draft is never saved; this is correct / expected behaviour
- a few seconds lapse before initial draft is saved but subsequent modifications seem to be saved as they are made
- drafts messages are stored locally
-
ChilliDevil
For the benefit of onlookers, I thought I had this issue and was halfway through replicating it in a screencast when I found...
I have multiple email accounts set up in Vivaldi. Despite having chosen which account I was sending this message from, the draft did NOT save to the drafts folder under that account. It did however save to the drafts folder under "All Messages".
@Pesala I would say this was unexpected behaviour - it would be more logical surely if the draft was saved under the account it was addressed from.
It's still a great browser / work environment.
Cheers!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ChilliDevil said in Where Is Save Draft Button:
I would say this was unexpected behaviour - it would be more logical surely if the draft was saved under the account it was addressed from.
I can confirm your findings. This could be regarded as a bug. It might be an issue for users when multiple accounts, but not for me as I work from All Messages.
Submit a bug report if you want.
-
@Pesala not required, it's already reported
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98108/draft-message-is-not-saved-in-draft-folder/4?_=1742943464934
Edit that bug was closed as a duplicate of the still active a d confirmed VB-62529
-
@WildEnte said in Where Is Save Draft Button:
VB-62529
I tested and updated tracker entry now.
-
Not saving a draft causes data loss
Nasty issue.
-
@DoctorG said in Where Is Save Draft Button:
Not saving a draft causes data loss
Nasty issue.
Curious to know the steps to reproduce this issue.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@yojimbo274064400 New Mail
In To: field type
A
Hit Ctrl+W to close editor
Check Mail panel, noting in Draft.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorG
What A should be?
- with a valid mail address
- with text in the body
- without typing anything
EDIT: On Windows you need a subject or a text, enter nothing doesn't save, expected behave I think.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mib2berlin You can try it with a real address.
The issue is that when staying in To: field with a valid address and closing tab, nothing is in Draft, as if nothing was typed.
I do not know why there is no draft. A Vivaldi-Feature to detect user errors or what?
Nonsense to throw away incomplete mails.
-
FWIW address field data will only be saved if it has been validated, i.e. pasting
[email protected]and immediately closing compose tab results in no draft message being saved but type a comma before closing and draft message is saved
-
Vivaldi Mail should ask if user wants to keep a incomplete mail. I expect this like with other programs.