@Streptococcus said in Vivaldi Custom UI:

What really used to annoy me when I was using Windows was installers that insisted on installing in C:\Program Files without giving me any option to install anywhere else.

Well, I'm on Windows and the Vivaldi installer gives no other choice than "Program Files" when installing for "All Users". I like to install all my programs in D:\bin ... It used to be they allowed the user to choose, but removed that ability. This has become one of my biggest pet peeves, even reported it as a bug, but Vivaldi devs are all silent about it when asked why

Thankfully I know how to deal with it by messing in the registry if the need should arise, and fortunately I've not had to do a reinstall of Vivaldi for years.

Than again, you don't really get much choice in Linux where to install your software. Linux installers just place stuff all over the place