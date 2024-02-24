Vivaldi Custom UI
Updated for 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Customize Vivaldi UI. Visit my GitHub page at https://github.com/Razzano/Vivaldi_Custom to view instructions. Created and tested on Windows 11.
@srazzano4 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Nice effort, shows much promise for modding
I have moved this topic into the Modifications category, I think it belongs better here.
Some tips from a non-expert (I don't know much PS or JS):
In a git repo, it's a good idea to just put the files, instead of a zip file. Git is perfect for code versioning and collaboration, but just a zip file is kind of pointless. You can make versioned releases for download, or just let users clone or download the whole repo as a zip file, Github already does that.
All the png files should probably be placed in a subdirectory, it's cleaner and you might be able to just copy the whole folder instead of each file.
In
$vivpathyou can use
$env:localappdatato get the path instead of having the user fill out
$usernamemanually
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/powershell/module/microsoft.powershell.core/about/about_environment_variables
https://ss64.com/ps/syntax-env.html
It would be cleaner to use a wildcard in the
copy-itemcommand, like
*.png- less code, less to maintain
The HowTo and Install txt files probably don't need to be copied
More error control is needed to catch exceptions. For instance, if Vivaldi is installed for All Users, it will be in
C:\Program Filesand not the Local AppData, and it will error. You don't want to give users those ugly PS error messages, avoid huge try-catch sections.
And most important - make sure there's a way for a user to uninstall the mod. As it is now, the only way is to manually clean
browser.htmland delete the files in
styles, and this is prone to user error.
So, a small TODO list for you
mib2berlin
@srazzano4
Hi, it would be nice if you can give the user some examples how such a customized UI looks.
2-3 detail images what you can do with your work.
Cheers, mib
Added your suggestion for username insert, a Delete.bat file to undo all changes, and shortened up Install.bat file. Will set up my GitHub page when I get a chance. Thank you very much for the suggestions.
Streptococcus
What really used to annoy me when I was using Windows was installers that insisted on installing in C:\Program Files without giving me any option to install anywhere else. It might be an idea to default there but to give the option to point somewhere else in case Vivaldi is somewhere else.
@Streptococcus said in Vivaldi Custom UI:
What really used to annoy me when I was using Windows was installers that insisted on installing in C:\Program Files without giving me any option to install anywhere else.
Well, I'm on Windows and the Vivaldi installer gives no other choice than "Program Files" when installing for "All Users". I like to install all my programs in
D:\bin... It used to be they allowed the user to choose, but removed that ability. This has become one of my biggest pet peeves, even reported it as a bug, but Vivaldi devs are all silent about it when asked why
Thankfully I know how to deal with it by messing in the registry if the need should arise, and fortunately I've not had to do a reinstall of Vivaldi for years.
Than again, you don't really get much choice in Linux where to install your software. Linux installers just place stuff all over the place
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi Custom UI:
Than again, you don't really get much choice in Linux where to install your software. Linux installers just place stuff all over the place
You know the duck hunt is on, don't you?
@hlehyaric To the (quoted) above I have no comment
Thanks for sharing
chickenlai43
@srazzano4
I got a huge issue when trying the custom UI. When tab is on left side or the right side the UI got messed up and overlap the tab bar. Is there something I missed on vivaldi settings or something else ?
I'm on Window 10 and Vivaldi Version 6.5.3206.63 (Official Build) (64-bit)
@chickenlai43
Try going into Settings > Tabs > Workspaces and check Enable Workspaces and check Enable Workspaces in Tab Bar checkboxes.
chickenlai43
@srazzano4 said in Vivaldi Custom UI:
Try going into Settings > Tabs > Workspaces and check Enable Workspaces and check Enable Workspaces in Tab Bar checkboxes.
Thing still look messed up when enabled but after trying to change every setting affect the appearance I found out that the library theme is the one causing the issue. Some installed theme changing the position of the button. I changed back to default theme and the custom UI work like intended.