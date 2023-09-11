We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Move URL bar to bottom; iOS
This is for the iOS app version.
Not sure if this is duplicate or if that's even possible because the Done one was in android; https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27122/vivaldi-mobile-address-bar-at-bottom/21?page=2
monsieurzik Translator
Maybe we could move the url bar at the bottom of the page like Safari does it on iOS ? It’s really comfortable to navigate just under the thumb.
papalpenguin
I second this request, love the idea of flexibility in Vivaldi. Would love to see more of desktop features from Vivaldi for desktop show up here too
pauloaguia Translator
The first beta version of Vivaldi on Android didn't have that either, but it was one of the first features added very early on.
Vivaldi probably just wanted to bring the core out so people can already start testing it, and will add other enhancements soon...
Please make this as an option. I don´t like the adressbar at the bottom...
Give it some time, the Vivaldi team is doing what it can. And we'll see this feature for sure. I, for one, am waiting for the translation feature.
LorenAmelang
Latest TestFlight includes:
VIB-296: [iPadOS] Bottom toolbar can appear while in full screen mode
I thought that meant they had added it, but I can't find any way to enable it. Maybe it means it happened accidentally and they've blocked it?
mib2berlin
@LorenAmelang
Hi, this was a bug: [iPadOS] Bottom toolbar can appear while in full screen mode
I think this has nothing to do with this request.
Cheers, mib
I have been looking everywhere for this option!!
alexander.gorbovets
Yeah. That would be wonderful. Vivaldi for iOS surprisingly good — real tabs, closed tabs, everything works great. The bottom address bar is the only thing which might me think to use Safari