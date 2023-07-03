Touch to search has no access to the network
-
If I enable the option for touch to search and select Google as the default search engine I get an "No access to the network" error in the popup window at the bottom. Any way to fix it?
-
Please send a bug report. I did it a year ago but they need more reports to start fixing it. Also, the solution is here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88752/touch-to-search-is-buggy/1
-
Thanks for the link, but in my case it still doesn't work or did I miss something?
-
@MaluNoPeleke
Hi, do you meant this?
Why this "No Network" popup happen for some user, no idea.
I had to search the net a bit and there are a lot of results for "Touch to search" network error.
This seems to happen with all browser.
I know Vivaldi have strange errors if one change the Android default font size, even user think it cant be connected with the problem.
This is on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.1.3035.110
-
Yes, exactly.
-
@MaluNoPeleke
Hi, I saw your bug report VAB-7673 but I cant reproduce it.
The question is why?
I am still on Android 12 so I leave the report open, other tester or developer have to check if it is a Android version issue.
Cheers, mib
-
MaluNoPeleke
If I would know why I would maybe be able to solve it. For the Chrome browser I have found a potential solution but I cannot apply it for Vivaldi: https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/145520376?hl=de&msgid=146474176
Edit: I just fixed it by disabling the additional option for surrounding text"
-
@MaluNoPeleke
Hi, does it mean you get it to work on Vivaldi?
Then I could close the bug.
Please explain a bit more for other user with the same issue.
You set the flags?
I cant find these flags in:
6.1.3035.110
6.2.3075.10
Enable 'Contextual Search force a caption' Disable 'Contextual Search long-press Resolves' Enable 'Contextual Search new settings'
-
No, I just disabled the surrounding text option in the settings.
-
@MaluNoPeleke
Ah, I have it enabled but it still works.
At least it is a setting user can check.
Thanks, schönen Abend, mib
-
@MaluNoPeleke Works for me, tks you so much