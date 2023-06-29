Can't log in to Twitch
herurumeruru
I recently tried switching to Vivaldi but I can't seem to log into Twitch. It says "Your browser is not currently supported". I've tried clearing the cookies from twitch and enabling tracking, nothing.
Vivaldiscool Ambassador
@herurumeruru I can go I onto Twitch. Maybe refresh (F5 or CTRL+R) the page?
herurumeruru
Odd, seems resetting my password made it work.
Vivaldiscool Ambassador
"Your browser is not currently supported".
Try in private mode.
I can not too 🥲🥲