Unsolved not subscribed to folder inbox
I open the built-in mail that's connected to vivalidi.net webmail, and get this.
I can't click the subscribe button: nothing happens if I do.
mib2berlin
@CatherineL
Hi, my folders looks completely different.
Can you check the webmail client, to my knowledge you cant unsubscribe the default folders.
What is Inbox2?
Cheers, mib
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS Vivald's email client will let you unsubscribe from system folders, i.e. Inbox, whereas webmail will not let you do this nor will it reflect the change made by the client.
yojimbo274064400
Cannot reproduce issue; can un/subscribe from Inbox folder without issue. Which version are you using because here is what I see:
NB subscribe to message is wrapped within column.
If you enable IMAP Logging and filter the console output to
subscribedoes it show signs of activity when subscribing?
@yojimbo274064400 I am on most current version of browser
@yojimbo274064400
I think it's a UI issue actually.
Button is visible but nonexistent. Moused around with the "select an element in the page to inspect it" in the devTools page and I can't find the button.
I also can't find any obvious logs related to the button.
yojimbo274064400
Try, right click on Inbox folder and select Subscribe option from pop-up menu.
Work for me , thank you