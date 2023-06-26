Vivaldi 6.1.3035.100 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 85d544ffab90971760434e7c4d646bf0c0712940 OS Linux JavaScript V8 11.4.183.23 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

I' ve been successfully using a Python Selenium script to capture web-page images for a couple of years.

It requires that we add a "chromedriver" executable to our path, that has a major version the same as the major version of Chrome with which Vivaldi is built. Again, as I have upgraded Vivaldi I've upgraded the relevant version of chromedriver, and it's been fine.

I get the chromedriver executable from chromedriver.chromium.org

Since Vivaldi updated to Chrome 114, this has broken on my system.

I have downloaded & tested with both ChromeDriver 114.0.5735.16 & ChromeDriver 114.0.5735.90 but it now breaks with the following error:

selenium.common.exceptions.SessionNotCreatedException: Message: session not created: This version of ChromeDriver only supports Chrome version 114 Current browser version is 6.1.3035.100 with binary path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-bin

I've ruled out the possibility of a "stray" older version of chromedriver on my path, btw.

I'm not looking for Python or Selenium support here (I'll investigate that separately for this issue), but it is possible that the problem may lie with Vivaldi, so I'm reporting this here too.