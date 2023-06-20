Hello there.

There are a lot of threads about Autoplay settings, but as far as I could find, they were mostly about Disabling Autplay not working.

I disabled Autoplay in general settings, because I was having issues, with saved youtube tabs playing, when I opened the browser.

After doing this, I found that this was a bad Idea for a lot of other websites, where I enjoy having Autoplay enabled.. Like Netflix, where it automatically loads the next episode, after the previous finishes.

I enabled Autoplay again, in general settings, and blocked Youtube specifically from autoplaying. Even after doing this though, Autoplay was still blocked on all sites, and sites like Disney+ would not load any content.. just giving me the little Autoplay blocked Icon in the address bar, despite, the general settings AND the sites specific settings allowing autoplay.

Later on I found a thread where this link was mentioned: vivaldi://settings/content/autoplay. On this page, I can see that General Autplay is enabled. You tube is blocked, and No pages are allowed.

After removing Youtube from the blocked list here, every site autoplays automatically again..

So If I understand correctly, If I block Autoplay from just 1 site. I need to manually allow Autoplay for each site I want Autoplay to work on, despite the default setting, being Allowed ?

I am a long time FF user, Like 16-17 years I think.. But have gotten tired, with how they spent the last 6-7 years breaking it, for their old users.. (Why stop using FF Addons, Why forcing Proton..) Vivaldi, looks like it could be my new daily driver, but certainly still has some kinks to work out, but I do enjoy seeing some of the things I was missing last time I tried Vivaldi, actually working quite well now.. Nice to actually see progress in a browser.