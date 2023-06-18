We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
gmail personal and work - too many redirect issue
-
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.84
Kubuntu 22.04
After gmail, both work and person (personal domain) reaches that 2wk limit and logs me out, I can not log in because of the too many redirect issue. I saw there were three other posts for this back in 2018. Even after removing cookies and cache it is still a problem.
Suggestions?
-
My wife (Windows 10) is also experiencing the same issue on normal gmail and also pinterest. I removed all cookies - not just for those two domains - restarted the browser - same immediate problem.
-
@wadesmart I don't suppose you are using a proxy or VPN? I don't run Kubuntu, but have never seen the issue in Arch Linux or Windows.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@wadesmart Checked if Vivaldi Blocker or a similar privacy/ad-tracker-block extension restricts too much?
-
@Ayespy I do not. But then again, I didnt have this problem either until just that moment.
-
@DoctorG I have turned off what few ext I have and even the built in tracker/ad. I get thru the user/pass section and then get the too many redirect errors. I do not see anything specific to go gmail but google.com has 9 ads - which is odd - since I only use google for email.
This is def frustrating as Im now back on another browser for daily work.
-
One of my clients just sent me a message and right clicked to copy address but hit private window instead - it was a link to pinterest which wouldnt open because of the redirect issue but opened find in a private window. So I tried my person and work email from gmail and both opened. When I have time later to mess with each setting - I will do some testing to see if it is some other ext that isnt turning off when I turned it off or is it the browser settings.
At least that is something to work on
-
mib2berlin
@wadesmart
Hi, you can start Vivaldi from a terminal with:
--disable-extensions
command switch, it disable all extensions from loading.
You don´t know which one but can verify if it is an extension.
I cant think of a setting does this.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin between work and travel it took a while for it to happen but it happened again where I couldnt log in. So I did the disable ext and my email came up immediately. That is the upside. The down is - I have the same ext in firefox that I do vivaldi and email works there. So Im wondering, is it chromium with an ext?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@wadesmart And which of your extensions in Vivaldi cause the issue?
-
I dont know which one it is. That is the problem. I have the same ext in both browsers and I dont have the problem on the other browser.
I saw a post (somewhere, not sure where now) talking about a gmail redirect issue and it was because of a ext but I didnt have that so I moved on. But I think that person was on a browser also based on Chromium. And that might just be a coincidence - and it has nothing to do with the base at all. Just a something that came to me in the moment.
-
mib2berlin
@wadesmart
Hi, Firefox and Chromium use a complete different extension/addon system, you cant really compare them.
Chrome extensions can work in Vivaldi but because of the extra UI layer many extensions cause issues.
Only removing extensions and add them one by one can solve this issue.
If you have more than a handful extensions the 50% way is useful.
Remove 50% of your extensions > test
Remove the next 50% > test
And so forth.
Cheers, mib
-
Ive had some down time this morning and Ive been going thru seeing which could be the problem.
Disable ext - log out of gmail - reboot browser - log back in gmail.
I have not had a failure yet.
Started again and removed all google cookies.
No failure to log in.
Unfortunately I have to get back to work.
-
So, this happened again. When you have to sign in you get the too many redirects. I did the disable ext, logged in, turned off browser and then started normally and Im in. I only have four ext now: Javascript Disable, uBlock orgin, AdBlock Plus, DuckDuck Go Privacy Essentials and OneTabPlus. Before doing the disable all I did each one of these - onetab and js you wouldnt think have anything to do with it but .. none of them by their self fix the issue. So I tried just ublock, adblcok and duckduck go and still... it didnt work. So, I tired just js and onetab - same problem. Its all of them or it wont work.
At least I know the sequence to do this now since it happens every 90ish days.