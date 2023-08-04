We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
App crash with Metamask extension
mariuszkujawa
The browser closes when I try to connect my Ledger Nano S plus wallet to the Metamask extension
I have the same issue, I have not been able to find the solution yet.
DoctorG Ambassador
Work is in progress for a fix. No timeline.
Same problem here, vivaldi became unusable for crypto uses. It is a shame after so many years of good service...
Finally some other people with this problem. Glad to know that work is in progress, I hope it'll be fixed soon, Vivaldi is otherwise a great browser but in the meantime I'm forced to use Brave with their very good crypto integration.
mariuszkujawa
@andi90 Unfortunately, I also had to switch to Brave browser. I used Vivaldi for so many years, but now without crypto wallet support, it's becoming useless, which is a pity... I think the development team needs to focus on this before the Bull Run
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
Hi, is there any other report than VB-95733?
There are a few other reports as duplicate.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
A report we have is VB-98622 "Vivaldi browser crash when Metamask tries to connect Ledger Wallet"
Same browser crash issue for several months on attempt to connect Ledger Nano X via various browser extensions (MetaMask, Rabby, Tally, Rainbow).
Ledger is currently on Secure Element 2.2.2, Microcontroller 2.30, and Bootloader 1.16. Ledger's Ethereum app is on 1.10.3. Problem does not occur in Chrome or Brave and is unique to Vivaldi.
I tried to attach a crash log here, but it seems I don't have privileges to do that. Here's link to it in my Dropbox instead: https://www.dropbox.com/t/Eo6yBQrjaEnDR8GO
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision b9b836a2297cb528225715d5226c02d69e88b0a1
OS macOS Version 12.7 (Build 21G816)
MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)
DoctorG Ambassador
@logonaut Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker and attach dump to report. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Try a test with Snapshot 6.4.3149 , perhaps that is more stablility.