Hi, This is happening to me too recently. Been using Vivaldi since the early versions, did the troubleshooting, new profile and no extensions, but after a few hours of browsing with more than multiple windows and tabs opened and closed, just normal usages, streaming, browsing, everything, Vivaldi tends to be unresponsive .. the status next to the bookmark icon says 0/0 and stays like that for a while, as if there is no network connectivity.

sometimes, netflix will suddenly stop buffering as well.

when tested immediately using firefox for the same url, it loads normally.

closing and starting vivaldi will fix the problem.

This has been happening for since a few version updates now, every update i was hoping it will fix the issue.

This is a bit hard to replicate for bug report unfortunately as it doesn't always happen after x amount of hours or x numbers of tab

was hoping that many people have this problem in the forum enough to bring some attention, there could be a bug somewhere affecting the network connectivity