Vivaldi slow or no response on mouse clicks
This may be an foolish question. I recently re-installed Vivaldi as a possible replacement for Firefox.
I loved everything about Vivaldi, but when clicking on links on websites, the click signal to the website seemed to be delayed considerably or did not register at all.
I tried Firefox and all clicks register immediately. Am I doing something incorrectly, or perhaps have something configured incorrectly?
Thank you, Kyuzo
DoctorG Ambassador
@Kyuzo Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Thank you
Hi, This is happening to me too recently. Been using Vivaldi since the early versions, did the troubleshooting, new profile and no extensions, but after a few hours of browsing with more than multiple windows and tabs opened and closed, just normal usages, streaming, browsing, everything, Vivaldi tends to be unresponsive .. the status next to the bookmark icon says 0/0 and stays like that for a while, as if there is no network connectivity.
sometimes, netflix will suddenly stop buffering as well.
when tested immediately using firefox for the same url, it loads normally.
closing and starting vivaldi will fix the problem.
This has been happening for since a few version updates now, every update i was hoping it will fix the issue.
This is a bit hard to replicate for bug report unfortunately as it doesn't always happen after x amount of hours or x numbers of tab
was hoping that many people have this problem in the forum enough to bring some attention, there could be a bug somewhere affecting the network connectivity
DoctorG Ambassador
@xtedx Yes, such happens sometimes after running may hours and working with browser. Looks like Vivaldi runs into low resources and UI will not react anymore.
Such issues were reported to Vivaldi dev team but no easy to detect what causes.
//edit: Or some antivirus/internet-security tool causes frezes.
I saw sometimes Windows Defender freezing my Vivaldi.
I suppose I should be glad that I'm not the only one having this problem. I tried the troubleshooting procedures, but had no luck.
I'm going to re-install Vivaldi and see if that helps.
Good luck to my fellow travellers!
Although this thread is a couple of years old, I'm responding to it, 'cause since a couple of days, I have had the exact same problem.
Clicks within Vivaldi have a huge latency of a couple of seconds, currently, making it impossible to work (had to jump to Edge).
I did restart the browser, closed tabs, etc... same thing... nothing changes
Does someone know how to deal with this?
Thanks & Cheers
mib2berlin
@Patribus
Hi, many user report lagging to crawl using a third party security software.
This happen often after an update of Vivaldi, the AV software "think" Vivaldi is alien and check every process.
Do you use one?
Cheers, mib