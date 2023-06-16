Find active tab in Window Panel
-
FranzJosef
Whenever working with a large number of tabs, ordered in workspaces and stacks, it takes time to locate the active tab in the window panel.
I suggest adding a GUI button or keybind to navigate to the active tab's entry within the Window Panel.
Perhaps also a option under Settings/Panels/Window Panel "Open at active tab".
-
Pesala Ambassador
@FranzJosef The active tab in each window is preceded by a bullet character.
-
FranzJosef
@Pesala I'm well aware, but navigating to that tab within 4 workspaces with several stacks with a dozen tabs each is quite inconvenient.
I'd like to click a button or hit a key for that. Or, optionally, have the window panel open at that position.
-
asdrubale88
@Pesala I was fiddling with the Window panel as a replacement for the tab bar on the left side which I don't like "visually" speaking so I just hide and I proceed using the Window panel instead which resembles more likely a "tree style" tab view .
Said that, Window Panel in this context looks fine except two things:
- As highlighted by @FranzJosef, the focused tab is not easy to find in the Window panel, only the dot seems to be identifying it. I use the "single click" selection and I would love if Vivaldi used the the highlight colour along with the dot:
Having both the highlight as well as the dot is perfect:
While with just the dot the focused tab is more difficult to find:
- When closing the focused tab by clicking on the "X" next to it in the Window panel, Vivaldi doesn't select the previous tab or the one next to it, it just shows a blank page and one has to manually select another tab. Not sure if this is a bug? Because by using CTRL+W Vivaldi works as expected i.e., it select the previous or adjacent tab.
What are you opinions on this two things?
Thanks,
-
Pesala Ambassador
@asdrubale88 I cannot reproduce the blank page issue. Start a thread in the Support forum for issues unrelated to this feature request. Highlighting multiple tabs in the Windows Panel is a requirement for performing operations on multiple tabs, such as close, move, stack, etc., so cannot be used to highlight the active tab. Unread tabs are indicated by italics.
-
JoaoPauloS
@FranzJosef @asdrubale88 This active tab issue is really a pain, especially if you switch tabs with shortcuts and/or through the mouse wheel (personally, I use a Logitech MX 3 mouse and make use of the horizontal wheel so there is no need to keep the mouse over the tab area or a hotkey pressed while scrolling, with current active tab design, this priceless feature becomes painful).
After searching the forum for a while, I did find a CSS workaround (merged from a couple of different users' codes + some personal modifications as the font color and size):
.vivaldi-tree { font-size: 15px; } .vivaldi-tree .title.active{ color: #FFF4F2; font-size: 18px; } /* active tab highlighter */ #window-panel .vivaldi-tree .title.active:after {content: ''; position: absolute; left: 0; width: -webkit-fill-available; height: 24px; background: #ec4c77; mix-blend-mode: overlay;}
-
mib2berlin
@asdrubale88 @FranzJosef
Hi, the script from @JoaoPauloS work fine, you can play with highlight text size and color.
To get it to work check:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
Cheers, mib
-
asdrubale88
@Pesala Finally was able to reproduce it: it happens only if you have the "single click" select on the Window panel.
Shall I raise a ticket in the Support Forum then?
-
@JoaoPauloS This css really improves current tab visibility but if upper level element (tab stack, workspace) is closed there is still no visible indication where to look for it.
Unfortunately my .css skill is at advanced copypaster level and i have no idea how to find documentation on .vivaldi.tree class. Looking at vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/style/common.css and some posts in this forum, there are settings for current/previous active, selected and hovered over lines, but is there a way to also set styles for currently active tab stack and workspace?