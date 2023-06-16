@Pesala I was fiddling with the Window panel as a replacement for the tab bar on the left side which I don't like "visually" speaking so I just hide and I proceed using the Window panel instead which resembles more likely a "tree style" tab view .

Said that, Window Panel in this context looks fine except two things:

As highlighted by @FranzJosef, the focused tab is not easy to find in the Window panel, only the dot seems to be identifying it. I use the "single click" selection and I would love if Vivaldi used the the highlight colour along with the dot:

Having both the highlight as well as the dot is perfect:

While with just the dot the focused tab is more difficult to find:

When closing the focused tab by clicking on the "X" next to it in the Window panel, Vivaldi doesn't select the previous tab or the one next to it, it just shows a blank page and one has to manually select another tab. Not sure if this is a bug? Because by using CTRL+W Vivaldi works as expected i.e., it select the previous or adjacent tab.

What are you opinions on this two things?

Thanks,