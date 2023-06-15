Workspace button missing
I'm looking at the directions for Workspaces, and I can't create one because I don't have a Workspace tab or button in any of my Vivaldi windows, though Workspaces are enabled in the settings.
Am I correct that creating a Workspace would allow me to collect all buttons for certain related sites into one Vivaldi window? Is that how Workspaces work? For example, if I want to collect the sites for all my utilities (phone, internet, electric, gas, water, etc.) into one window, I can do that with a Workspace?
Thank you.
@CalebM On top, near Vivaldi icon? Missing?
Check
- Settings → General → Startup with – Last Session if enabled.
- Settings → Tabs → Tabs Features → Workspaces if enabled.
- Settings → Tabs → Tabs Bar → Show Workspaces in Tab Bar if enabled.
Thank you, DoctorG. I figured out how to make the icon show, but I hadn't had time to post that fact here.
However, I still want to know if my thoughts on how Workspaces work are correct. I want to use it to accumulate all similar sites in one Vivaldi window. Is that how Workspaces work? Each Vivaldi window would then be its own Workspace with similar folders in it.
I would still like to know if my description of how Workspaces work is accurate. It appears to me to be a way to accumulate related site links in one window. Is that right?
Thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@CalebM See the Blog article for Vivaldi 6.0, when workspaces were first introduced.
The answer to my question doesn't seem to be in there. I want to make each Vivaldi window a Workspace in itself. I don't want to create Workspaces within each window. Can I do that?
Somehow, I just know that this new feature is going to involve a lot of clicks. Vivaldi enhancements are not always intuitive.
Pesala Ambassador
@CalebM Use the Windows Panel to organise your tabs, stacks, windows, and workspaces.
- Create a new workspace
- Drag and drop selected tabs or a window into the new workspace using the Windows Panel
- A workspace can contain multiple windows, but one is enough if that is all you need.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@CalebM It's always a good idea to read the documentation:
https://vivaldi.com/features/workspaces/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/workspaces/
https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/customizations/explore-workspaces-and-custom-icons-in-the-vivaldi-browser/
Thank you, Pesala.
Pathduck, I've been reading the documentation, and not finding it particularly clear.
If I put all of my related site links into one Vivaldi window, what happens when I click on that window? Do I then have to click on a tab called "Workspace" in order to see the tabs, or do the tabs show automatically?
I'm knocking this to the top because I figured there was no need to create a new thread.
I can't figure out how to change my Workplace icons.
Now, I am an intelligent person, but I just spent an hour searching through the help files and could not figure it out. The help files, in my view, are poorly written. So please provide me with the steps in this thread. Please note that I don't have a Windows key on my keyboard. Thank you.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@CalebM Does this help?
I guess the documentation needs to be clearer. It does say "Enter a name and select an icon for the new workspace." and there's even a video showing it... but still, maybe they should add a text explanation how to change the icon, I guess it's not obvious that you click the icon to change it - unless one watches the video ...
Thanks for your help, but I've been clicking the icons and stuff and never get to the drop-down window you are showing in your post. All I ever get is that two-line window that gives me the option to turn the text off. What I actually want is the text ON and the icons OFF. However, I have read enough of the other threads to know that there's no automatic way to do that, so I want to select icons that I look better than what Vivaldi has put in there.
So, you can't give me step-by-step directions, like Right-Click This, and then Left-Click That or something. Believe me, right-clicking the Workspaces tab or the Workspaces icon, or any of the icons in the Workspaces menu, does not get me to the window that has the symbols in it. Is there another way?
Woops! I just found it. I have to LEFT-CLICK. Sorry to have bothered you. For some reason I thought the way to get that menu was to right-click. Thank you.
Okay, here's another question:
How do I get Vivaldi to stop putting the symbol of a speaker on every window that has a video loaded?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@CalebM Glad you figured it out
How do I get Vivaldi to stop putting the symbol of a speaker on every window that has a video loaded?
You can't. The speaker symbol is there to show what tabs are playing audio. It only shows on tabs that has audio playback, not all tabs with video. There's not an option to turn it off.
For more on tabs and audio:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Muting_Tabs
Thanks for letting me know.
So, is there a way to stop YouTube videos from automatically playing after Vivaldi crashes and restarts, or do I have to go into my YouTube account and change a setting there?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@CalebM
Hi, there are so many settings in Vivaldi nobody can remember where they are.
The search field in settings is very helpful, I use it all the time.
I am not sure if this work after a crash, Vivaldi never crash for me, but you can try.
Cheers, mib
Thank you! I suddenly "lost" the workspaces button and your post helped me restoring it immediatly.