I've been trying to use the recording feature of Jitsi Meet on my Mac, but it keeps failing. It only works if I only set it to record my audio and video streams (i.e., the screen will not be recorded).

I am sure that the Jitsi tab is the one that is selected. I am also sure that Vivaldi is allowed/enabled in the macOS Screen Recording settings. I would have reported this to the Jitsi team, but I tested it with another Chromium-based browser, and it works perfectly.

I wonder if I there are any other settings I need to change. Any help will be much appreciated.

I am using a base specifications M2 Macbook Air (8GB RAM, 250GB SSD).