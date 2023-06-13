We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Jitsi (Beta) Recording Feature Fails on Vivaldi
I've been trying to use the recording feature of Jitsi Meet on my Mac, but it keeps failing. It only works if I only set it to record my audio and video streams (i.e., the screen will not be recorded).
I am sure that the Jitsi tab is the one that is selected. I am also sure that Vivaldi is allowed/enabled in the macOS Screen Recording settings. I would have reported this to the Jitsi team, but I tested it with another Chromium-based browser, and it works perfectly.
I wonder if I there are any other settings I need to change. Any help will be much appreciated.
I am using a base specifications M2 Macbook Air (8GB RAM, 250GB SSD).
Came here to see if this issue had already reported.
The error in the console states:
2023-07-03T09:27:34.502Z [features/recording] Capture failed Error: WrongSurfaceSelected at Object.startLocalRecording (app.bundle.min.js?v=7322.4121:2:3249305) at async app.bundle.min.js?v=7322.4121:85:325563
This indicates Jitsi believes we didn't select a browser tab even though the default is clearly "this tab".
The trick that worked for me is to go the second tab of the source selection dialog and then select the tab with the title "Please select this tab for recording":
(Anderer Tab = "other tabs" in German)
Hope that helps!
Unfortunately, on the MacOS version of Vivaldi, there's no menu for choosing tabs. Clicking on "Please select this tab for rec..." does nothing.
Does the tab selection show in a pop up?
I was on MacOS... it looks like this has changed since then and now only the "Allow Vivaldi to see this tab?" as above is shown. I don't know if the change is in Vivaldi or Jitsi, though my guess would be that Jitsi modified the screen sharing API call to restrict to the current tab.
Now it still fails (with the same error in the console) but I have no workaround any more.