Hello there,
I would like to run two independent (isolated?) Vivaldi instances. Like running two instances of Firefox with different profiles.
One is meant for work and second is private. I don't want them to share any user data.
Is this possible? How? (Windows)
Welcome to the forum!
This is possible using User profiles, see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Have fun using Vivaldi!
@x125x "Standalone" instances of Vivaldi can do this.
I run four, sometimes five, instances of Vivaldi, all installed standalone. None of them shares anything at all with any of the others.
@WildEnte Thank you! I'm aware of these profiles, but didn't found info how much are they separated. (But they seems pretty separated!)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
User Profiles are a good option, but they are still somewhat connected. For example, if you update the browser, all profiles will need to be closed for a restart.
On macOS and Linux, you can install multiple browsers side by side as Standalones without any extra steps. On Windows, follow these instructions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/.
@jane-n @jane-n Thank you!. this connection between profiles (shared executables) is more advantage for me (no need to update separately). I want to have user data/extensions/localStorage/etc separated. Profiles seems doing exactly this.
But I'll definitively note how to run standalone versions, this would be useful too.
mib2berlin Soprano
@x125x
Hi, there is a help page about standalone install on Windows:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
You can install stable and the snapshot version on Linux but I forget how to install the same version as standalone with different .config directories.
Cheers, mib
@Ayespy Hi Ayespy. Would you care to share details for a Mac running Ventura? While I had read that a Mac will install a separate instance with no further steps required, this is not true. My second install shows up as Vivaldi2--and when I open it, there's the speed dial from the first instance. I am not interested in separate profiles; I'm looking for actual standalone instances that can be running at the same time. Thanks for any help!
-
@johnjames001 Mac is a special case. Completely independent instances can be installed, but it takes special procedures in Mac. I don't speak Mac, so you should probably post this in the Mac forum.
@johnjames001 On a Mac, you can have two instances running, Stable & Snapshot. There's no way that I know of to install f. ex. two Stable instances. I've never heard of something similar to standalone install on Mac [but it might exist, though I doubt it].
@Ayespy Oops; did not realize this forum was Windows-specific...
@hlehyaric Tried to respond, got flagged as spam. I'll try again: Thanks. What if one is portable?
@johnjames001 Well, I don't know, I don't use portable apps.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@johnjames001 It's not Windows-specific. It's just not Mac-specific, and only Mac users will be able to help you.
The mechanics of installing multiple instances are very different between Windows and Mac, and even different between Windows and Linux. So when trying to deal with multiple installs, you gotta go where the peeps know how to do it.
