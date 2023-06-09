Hi Everyone!

I have started using Vivaldi Browser recently.

I am facing issues with the Bookmarks.

I have multiple bookmarks available in vivaldi but it only shows selected bookmarks.

I have attached 3 screenshots. Please help here.

As you can see, I have multiple bookmarks but only Speed dial is displaying and there are no options to have all the bookmarks.

Earlier it used to show all the bookmarks until I went in the settings.

As you can see in screenshot,