Solved All bookmarks are not displaying but only the selected ones. How to choose display all the bookmarks?
Hi Everyone!
I have started using Vivaldi Browser recently.
I am facing issues with the Bookmarks.
I have multiple bookmarks available in vivaldi but it only shows selected bookmarks.
I have attached 3 screenshots. Please help here.
As you can see, I have multiple bookmarks but only Speed dial is displaying and there are no options to have all the bookmarks.
Earlier it used to show all the bookmarks until I went in the settings.
As you can see in screenshot,
Pesala Ambassador
- Create a new bookmark folder New Folder
- Select that as your Bookmarks Bar folder (now no bookmarks will be shown on the Bookmarks Bar).
- Delete the New Folder (now all bookmarks will be shown on the Bookmarks Bar.
Personally, I find it more useful to use a Bookmarks Bar folder, as all bookmarks are shown on the Bookmarks Menu. Many of my bookmarks are only for reference, and I rarely use them.
Hi,
I hope you are having a good day!
This really works! and I am glad that you helped me out.
Also, Vivaldi should have a direct option to let us choose all the bookmarks and to be displayed in the Bookmarks area.
That makes more easy and sense rather than the other way hassle.
Anyway, thank you so much!
Pesala Ambassador
@Vrajsavla Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
TheFlyingCelt
@Pesala Hi, I have followed your instructions and folders are back in place, BUT...there's no text next to them. Any idea, please? I can only see folders with no text on the bar.
Thanks!
mib2berlin
@TheFlyingCelt
Hi, check Settings > Bookmarks:
TheFlyingCelt
@mib2berlin OMG I'm so dumb... Thank you, buddy!
