With Vivaldi (armv7l) I can't click on a dropdown menu item. This occurs with menus that appear automatically when the mouse cursor is hovered over the heading item. The menu appears as expected and when I then move the cursor down the appropriate item is highlighted and the link appears in the status bar. But when I click on this item the dropdown disappears and the click is apparently on the portion of the page underneath this menu. If there is no link on this portion then nothing happens. If there is a link there it will be followed. It appears that when processing the click Vivaldi removes the dropdown menu before grabbing the link.

Is anybody else seeing this and is there a solution ? An example page to see this is http://officeworks.com.au. When hovering over the Technology tab a dropdown menu will appear but clicking on any item does NOT work.

This still occurs with the latest version of Vivaldi.

