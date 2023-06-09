Can't click on dropdown menu
Hi,
With Vivaldi (armv7l) I can't click on a dropdown menu item. This occurs with menus that appear automatically when the mouse cursor is hovered over the heading item. The menu appears as expected and when I then move the cursor down the appropriate item is highlighted and the link appears in the status bar. But when I click on this item the dropdown disappears and the click is apparently on the portion of the page underneath this menu. If there is no link on this portion then nothing happens. If there is a link there it will be followed. It appears that when processing the click Vivaldi removes the dropdown menu before grabbing the link.
Is anybody else seeing this and is there a solution ? An example page to see this is http://officeworks.com.au. When hovering over the Technology tab a dropdown menu will appear but clicking on any item does NOT work.
This still occurs with the latest version of Vivaldi.
Thanks,
Steven
I'm surprised and disappointed that there has been no feedback to this problem. I've just tested Vivaldi (amd64, arm64, armv7) on some bank sites and the officeworks site mentioned above and the problem still occurs. Chromium (only armv7 tested) doesn't have the same issue so maybe it's just a problem with whatever Chromium Vivaldi is using.
-- Steven
@phelum said in Can't click on dropdown menu:
I'm surprised and disappointed that there has been no feedback to this problem.
There were many threads/posts in the Linux forum regarding foldout menus in the past, did you make your research?
Try running V in terminal with the
--use-gl=eglswitch (or
--use-gl=desktop) or alternatively use Vulkan instead of OpenGL (no idea about the Raspberry Pi's specs)
--use-vulkan --enable-features=Vulkan.
Hi,
Thanks for the reply. I have to admit I can't get the armv7 installations to show this fault now. Vivaldi 6.1 still gives me seg fault when starting. But if I install Vivaldi 5.8 or Chromium and run either first then I can install and run Vivaldi 6.1 and it does work correctly with drop-down menus. My arm64 installations are fine.
Slightly off-topic for this sub-forum I'm still seeing the drop-down issue with my amd64 installation. I tried the --use-gl switches you suggested and with egl the issue was intermittent. With desktop I didn't see a problem.
So I've now gone back to Vivaldi 5.8 which works well for me.
Cheers,
Steven
Stagger_Lee
I have this problem in Vivaldi, not in Chrome. All works after Vivaldi restart, but after some time the same problem.
- On many websites dropdown submenus are not clickable.
- Twitter (X) and some others videos loose ability to manipulate volume by mouse, cannot click on volume point. After restart it works fine for some time.
Hardware acceleration was deactivated. It is problem lasting for years.