Vivaldi has become unstable with frequent crashes
-
thersander
I am running Vivaldi on a Lenovo E15 gen 3 laptop, with Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS as my operating system and LXDE as my desktop environment. The laptop has 16Gb of RAM.
Since the automatic upgrade to Vivaldi 6.0.2979.25-1, Vivaldi has become virtually unusable, with various errors occuring causing Vivaldi to crash. My hitherto problem-free user profile has become unusable, and through experimentation the only way Vivaldi would load using that profile was starting from the command line with the --disable-extensions option. However, even then Vivaldi would still crash, for example, when I was trying to select the Help item from the Vivaldi menu.
Most of the crashes have been invalid opcodes, with messages logged to the system log, for example:
[63889.147956] traps: vivaldi-bin[19778] trap invalid opcode ip:558560e5e598 sp:7fff8d8b1e20 error:0 in vivaldi-bin[55855a9c5000+a68b000]
The hex values in the message can change on each crash. I have run checks on the RAM and SSDs to check for possible hardware issues or corruptions, but none were found.
I have created a brand new profile, installed extensions, etc, and everything was running fine as I tried to recreate the configuration of the first profile in the new profile. I exported the tabs from the first user profile by saving them as a number of separate sessions, and importing those sessions into the new profile. The total number of tabs I had open in my first profile was approximately 975. When trying to import the sessions into the new profile, I am now experiencing crashes on occasions, even after importing only 185 tabs from one session file.
Until this Vivaldi update, I have been using Vivaldi for a few years without any crash issues whatsoever. But now the crashes are so frequent and seemingly random that it has virtually become unusable.
Are there any diagnostics I can provide which might help to resolve this issue?
-
@thersander
Hi, first after creating a new profile is not to install extensions, it is not clean then anymore.
Many extensions cause issues in Vivaldi specially after an update.
Vivaldi jump Chromium version from 110 to 112.
If one tab is broken in a 100+ tab session Vivaldi can crash.
By the way we are at Vivaldi 6.1 since yesterday, no idea if this even run on Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS (End of Live since May), this is Chromium 114.
You can try to remove 6.0 and install 5.8, this does not touch your user data, make a backup of .config/vivaldi to be 100% save.
Save your sessions as bookmarks and sort them into folder or something. If all sessions done export all bookmarks to a .html file.
This is some work but you have your sessions save and can even import it to any other Chromium browser.
Loosing hundred of tabs is no fun.
https://vivaldi.com/de/download/archive/
Cheers, mib
-
shirishkamath
Experienced Vivaldi 6.1.3035.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) crashing multiple times with
Signal: 11 (SEGV)on Linux Mint 21.1 Cinnamon.
Not sure if its related, but usually when using keyboard shortcuts or locking the screen with Ctrl+Alt+L.
Highly unstable.
-
Same with the latest stable version in macOS 13.4, when keyboard locked or pc closed - Vivaldi just turn off and sometimes randomly quits.
-
@geduxazz @shirishkamath @thersander
I am not sure if this is related but a developer is working on:
VB-98009
Vivaldi is repeatedly crushing (just closing)
I don´t have any issues, crashes when using sleep mode or other but I rarely got issues on Opensuse Tumbleweed anyway.
Cheers, mib
-
Same, random crashes on my arch linux machine, since last update.
Chromebok with debian (Duet 5), latest ARM64 version won't play any videos too. Made a seperate post about that, & rolled it back to vivaldi-stable_6.0.2979.22-1_arm64.deb as a fix for now.
-
For me, it crashes on a network change, like turning VPN off. The crash when waking up from suspend could be related, I guess.
-
@riffy had you started in Vivaldi program folder update-ffmpeg to get latest codecs?
-
@smartptr Not for me on Debian 11 KDE and Ubuntu 22 Cinnamon.
-
RetroCoder80sV2
I am experiencing crashes after recent update on Arch Linux.
Jun 09 14:30:14 Soggoth systemd-coredump[56950]: [🡕] Process 35291 (vivaldi-bin) of user 1000 dumped core. Stack trace of thread 35291: #0 0x000055e3d378b3b1 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x8b7a3b1) #1 0x000055e3d3f54f8a n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x9343f8a) #2 0x000055e3d3f54eb6 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x9343eb6) #3 0x000055e3cd453c32 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x2842c32) #4 0x000055e3cdb8f388 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x2f7e388) #5 0x000055e3ce8b5831 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x3ca4831) #6 0x000055e3ce8b4e9a n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x3ca3e9a) #7 0x000055e3cf4e2d1d n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x48d1d1d) #8 0x000055e3cf4e291c n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x48d191c) #9 0x000055e3cf4dad44 n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x48c9d44) #10 0x000055e3cf312b9a n/a (vivaldi-bin + 0x4701b9a) #11 0x000055e3cf31077a ChromeMain (vivaldi-bin + 0x46ff77a) #12 0x00007f825769c850 n/a (libc.so.6 + 0x23850) #13 0x00007f825769c90a __libc_start_main (libc.so.6 + 0x2390a) #14 0x000055e3d066042a _start (vivaldi-bin + 0x5a4f42a)
-
@DoctorG Lucky you!
I'm on Fedora workstation 38, intel integrated graphics, Gnome with no extensions, always running latest snapshots.
Same stack as @RetroCoder80sV2 on 6.1.3035.50 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit).
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@RetroCoder80sV2 Please send such issue to bug tracker with a crashlog.
-
@smartptr Please send such issue to bug tracker with a crashlog.
-
Here Vivaldi even does not start since v6.1:
Bus error (core dumped)
Linux Mint 20.3 Cinnamon
-
@smartptr This has also been my experience, Vivaldi will close when I enable or disable my company VPN.
Ubuntu 23.04
Plasma 5.27.5
-
Hi, this happen on Windows 11, too.
Connect ExpressVPN crash Vivaldi 6.1.3035.75.
I upload a .dmp file to the report:
VB-98070
[macOS] Crash when VPN is connected/disconnected
Cheers, mib
-
@DoctorG Yup, did it last night. No change, still randomly crashes. It did install, but again, no change.
-
Never mind... still crashing, just not as often.
Original:
Today's update (arch repository vivaldi 6.1.3035.75-1) seems to have fixed my crashes. Updated a couple of hours ago & hasn't crashed since.
fingers crossed
-
shirishkamath
Crash still occurs with 6.1.3035.75. Usually when using keyboard shortcuts for me.
Last crash occurred while Alt+Tab'ing to bring Vivaldi to the foreground.
-
thersander
Many thanks for your contributions on this folks.
I have an update although not an actual solution to the problem I was having.
The most usable version of Vivaldi for me which I stuck with for a while was 6.0.2979.18-1 64-bit stable. However, even that would cause problems. For example, when I clicked on the Vivaldi button on the top left corner, and scrolled down the menu list I could reach the "Window" or "Help" items with the mouse cursor and Vivaldi would just crash.
I had tried disabling extensions one at a time, then completely, and at one point I thought the Honey coupons extension was causing problems, but it was difficult to be certain. I did disable it though and it has remained so since then.
Anway, after further investigations I determined the problem seemed to be caused by one or more files in the profile
Sessionsdirectory. I had around 90 saved sessions, most of which I haven't used for ages, but the main offender seemed to be the default
sessions.jsonfile. My Vivaldi session at the time had around 1670 tabs.
I set up another Vivaldi test profile and experimented with copying over the
Sessionsdirectory to this new profile, and after lots of trial and error the contents of the
sessions.jsonfile seemed to be the cause of the crashes. I decided to have a cull of those 1670 sessions, and the approach I took was to save selected groups of tabs into their own saved sessions. So I ended up with a dozen or so new saved sessions and cut back my "more active" tabs to 300 or so.
Since then I have been having no issues and am currently running the 6.4.3160.47 64-bit stable Vivaldi version now.
As I said earlier, it's not really a solution, but the root cause seems to have been the
sessions.jsonfolder, whether it may have contained some corrupt information I'm not sure, but there we are.
So if you're still having problems, it might be something worth looking at. I'm sorry I can't provide a more definitive answer.
Many thanks again for all of your input though, it was very much appreciated.