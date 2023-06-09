I am running Vivaldi on a Lenovo E15 gen 3 laptop, with Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS as my operating system and LXDE as my desktop environment. The laptop has 16Gb of RAM.

Since the automatic upgrade to Vivaldi 6.0.2979.25-1, Vivaldi has become virtually unusable, with various errors occuring causing Vivaldi to crash. My hitherto problem-free user profile has become unusable, and through experimentation the only way Vivaldi would load using that profile was starting from the command line with the --disable-extensions option. However, even then Vivaldi would still crash, for example, when I was trying to select the Help item from the Vivaldi menu.

Most of the crashes have been invalid opcodes, with messages logged to the system log, for example:

[63889.147956] traps: vivaldi-bin[19778] trap invalid opcode ip:558560e5e598 sp:7fff8d8b1e20 error:0 in vivaldi-bin[55855a9c5000+a68b000]

The hex values in the message can change on each crash. I have run checks on the RAM and SSDs to check for possible hardware issues or corruptions, but none were found.

I have created a brand new profile, installed extensions, etc, and everything was running fine as I tried to recreate the configuration of the first profile in the new profile. I exported the tabs from the first user profile by saving them as a number of separate sessions, and importing those sessions into the new profile. The total number of tabs I had open in my first profile was approximately 975. When trying to import the sessions into the new profile, I am now experiencing crashes on occasions, even after importing only 185 tabs from one session file.

Until this Vivaldi update, I have been using Vivaldi for a few years without any crash issues whatsoever. But now the crashes are so frequent and seemingly random that it has virtually become unusable.

Are there any diagnostics I can provide which might help to resolve this issue?