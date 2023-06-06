@Pathduck said in No more Google:

@JaneDaniels So now your data belongs to Apple instead, great choice

That's why Linux is the best choice.

The worldwide Linux community is not an evil, not a choice between plague and cholera.

The distribution 'Q4OS', on Debian Stable, is not only a good thing for getting started with Linux.

It can be installed like a Windows program and deleted if you don't like it.

Android is actually completely open source, but Google and Apple have taken it, badly defaced it and closed it down.

That's why there are so many custom roms that are better to use if they are available for the device in question.

Android is Linux, uses a Linux kernel.

Apple uses Android.

Google and Apple benefit greatly from the worldwide Linux, Open Source, FOSS community and give very little to nothing in return.

Google is the biggest sponsor worldwide for Open Source and FOSS and wants to shine and improve its image.

However, the daily profit that Google and Apple make from Open Source and FOSS is not at all in a healthy proportion to the donations.

Nevertheless, the Open Source and FOSS community has decided to remain open and to follow its philosophy.

This is a very good decision, even if it allows Google and Apple to continue to make a profit.

Many Google and Apple fans are not aware of these connections.