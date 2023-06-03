I just recently switched from Chrome to Vivaldi, and am really loving it already.

One of the feature I use a lot in Chrome is the ability to drag links and bookmarks to a certain location in the tab bar. I do this when I need to open multiple links or bookmarks so that I can arrange them easily just at the time when I open them - not when everything is opened and rearrange them after.

This is how dragging in Chrome looks like - there's a small arrow icon indicating where you will have the tab opened.

One other thing I think it's worth mentioning is that I think Vivaldi use to have the ability to drag selected text and open a tab to search for it using the default/selected search engine. I do this a lot when I want to search stuff from outside of the browser: for example, if I want to search for some text I received on Discord, I'd only need to select and drag it into the browser's tab bar and it would open a new tab and search it for me.

I think this stopped working after sometime ago when 6.0 was introduced according to: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24396/drag-text-to-tab-bar-tabs-to-search/50?page=3

Hopefully we can get this back too...