Vivaldi 6.0.2979.22 hidden windows taskbar while in fullscreen
as a tech professional I am ashamed to have to ask this, but i have noticed that fullscreening vivaldi has now hidden my start menu bar and I'm don't know what setting to change to display the taskbar while maximized window. Other windows do not do this, only vivaldi. I have also checked my task bar settings, Autohide is not enabled.
I don't know if an update caused this or it was something i did accidently, but it is what it is now.
@asutcliffe25 Just to check since you used both terms, are you going fullscreen or maximizing the window?
Fullscreen will hide the Windows taskbar, while maximizing a window will still show the taskbar.
Edit: Also I guess it would be good to ask how you are entering fullscreen/maximizing the window?
@nomadic Sorry, Maximizing the window. I am using the maximize button. Nothing special. I tried f11 to toggle fullscreen but that doesn't correct it.
@asutcliffe25 Well that takes away the nice and easy solution.
Did some searching and found some possible solutions for when this was a problem in the past.
@iAN-CooG said in Covered Taskbar
Unmaximize Vivaldi, resize Vivaldi dragging the borders until the windows taskbar is visible, click the taskbar to bring it in foreground, then maximize again Vivaldi.
@iAN-CooG said in Full Screen takes control over taskbar:
Pressing Windows logo key to bring it in foreground, and minimizing/maximizing again Vivaldi usually solves it.
@The_Solutor said in [Windows 10] Vivaldi covers my taskbar in autohide mode :
Open vivaldi, unpin it from the taskbar, pin it to the taskbar.
Weirdest thing... I tried the suggested fixes above...nothing worked. I continued on and shut my computer down for the night. When returning the next day (today) it's working fine now.
A hiccup, I guess. Anyway, Thanks for the help!
I also experienced this problem. A restart managed to get it to behave normally again.