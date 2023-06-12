Solved Autoplay is blocked on Youtube, even though I've already allowed it
-
Vivaldi 6.0.2979.22 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.2965)
Hello,
Video autoplay is blocked when I'm on Youtube, even though I've already allowed it on settings.
The issue is not consistent. Sometimes the video will autoplay but then when I refresh it will not autoplay.
On the address bar there's also an icon that indicates that autoplay is getting blocked.
Is this a known issue?
-
Ok I've solved the issue.
Autoplay was blocked on youtube because I had blocked autoplay on instagram.
After I enabled autoplay on instagram, autoplay works normally now on youtube.
Thanks for the help, really appreciate it.
-
@23443
Hi, if I enable autoplay in the Vivaldi 6.0.2979.2 settings and open 3 Youtube tabs all playing, reload a tab play too.
Youtube have an own setting for autoplay, this overwrite the Vivaldi setting.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Autoplay is blocked on Youtube, even though I've already allowed it:
Youtube have an own setting for autoplay, this overwrite the Vivaldi setting.
Already have it enabled but I'm still having the same issue.
I tested creating a new user profile and the issue doesn't happen on the new profile.
So I went back to my original profile, disabled all my extensions, and restarted my Vivaldi. But the issue still persists.
Any suggestions of other troubleshooting steps I should try?
Thanks!
-
@23443
Sometimes disabling extensions is not enough you have to remove it.
I use extensions in my test install but only Page load Time in my stable install.
Check chrome://settings/system if background apps is enabled, disable it.
If it work in a clean profile it could only extensions cause this, the worst case is a broken profile.
Cheers, mib
-
-
@23443
Glad you can fix this but it is a strange reason, isn´t it?
-
This browser is just full of bugs. Just now it crashed when I tried to delete one of the users' profile.
Reading through the forums while troubleshooting this, seems like things haven't changed much after many years.
The developers are more focused on adding features and gimmicks than fixing bugs.
-
@23443
Hm, I delete a profile just a few hours ago in Vivaldi 6.0.2979.22, no crash.
But I know about some user report this, it is fixed for 6.1 already iirc.
Cheers, mib
-
-
-
MakesNoNonsense
@23443
just wanted to state I had the same issue and came across this post while searching to also find a solution.
It was driving me crazy for days! I went into chrome://settings/content/autoplay and saw that I had autoplay disabled on certain twitch.tv pages, (via the 'betterTTV' extension) so i removed the block on twitch and now autoplay works again on youtube.
Very strange, but oh well.