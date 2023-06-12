Vivaldi 6.0.2979.22 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS: Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.2965)

Hello,

Video autoplay is blocked when I'm on Youtube, even though I've already allowed it on settings.

The issue is not consistent. Sometimes the video will autoplay but then when I refresh it will not autoplay.

On the address bar there's also an icon that indicates that autoplay is getting blocked.

Is this a known issue?