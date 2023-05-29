@blobchapeau Hi. Welcome.

Go to Settings -> Appearance and enable Native Window (restart the browser) to use the normal window manager, then you 'll see the drop shadows (and anything else related to your OS theme basically).

(A little background story or... small rant if you prefer. That's the job of the window manager, and the modern "universal" crap app plague, that wants everything to look or work as a phone app or everywhere the same to cut development costs, is not using or hiding it, adding instead "artificial" buttons (and removing title bars, or even not providing buttons at all, etc), like those you see in Vivaldi, with CSD (Client-side decorations) -and CSS-. GTK (which Vivaldi also uses) "sponsored" by Canonical started this stupid trend as always, because they wanted to be the equivalent of Windows 8 for Linux, running "UWP" apps on phones/tablets and on the desktop, so everyone has to suffer from it. GNOME then was so jealous of that, so it joined them and surpassed them by going full-****** ever since, so here we are.)