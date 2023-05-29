We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
None of the windows have drop shadows
blobchapeau
Hello! This is my first time posting on the forum.
Just to begin, I started using Vivaldi on Windows, and had a wonderful time with it there. However, when I switched to Linux, some problems started popping up.
One of these problems is that none of the windows for Vivaldi, not the main window nor the settings window, have any drop shadows. This seems really strange, as my time with Vivaldi on Windows didn't have this issue.
I'm using openSUSE Tumbleweed with Plasma. All of my other windows do have shadows behind them, but nothing from Vivaldi.
Here's a screenshot showing Kate and the settings window side by side:
@blobchapeau Hi. Welcome.
Go to Settings -> Appearance and enable
Native Window(restart the browser) to use the normal window manager, then you 'll see the drop shadows (and anything else related to your OS theme basically).
(A little background story or... small rant if you prefer. That's the job of the window manager, and the modern "universal" crap app plague, that wants everything to look or work as a phone app or everywhere the same to cut development costs, is not using or hiding it, adding instead "artificial" buttons (and removing title bars, or even not providing buttons at all, etc), like those you see in Vivaldi, with CSD (Client-side decorations) -and CSS-. GTK (which Vivaldi also uses) "sponsored" by Canonical started this stupid trend as always, because they wanted to be the equivalent of Windows 8 for Linux, running "UWP" apps on phones/tablets and on the desktop, so everyone has to suffer from it. GNOME then was so jealous of that, so it joined them and surpassed them by going full-****** ever since, so here we are.)
voyager1sun
I usually like native windows better, but in this case the click target for tabs is much smaller when they are not on top of the window (but under the titlebar).
Vivialdi picking up on system shadows / rounding / titlebar buttons would be the best option