Third party password manager
I use cross-platform password managers like Bitwarden or Dashlane. Is it possible to include an option that uses the passwords from third-party programmes also in Vivaldi on iOS/iPadOS?
I kind of don't understand what you mean? I also use Bitwarden across devices, and normally when I want to log in the keyboard appears and I switch to Bitwarden in the top row and fill in the appropriate fields.
Perhaps Vivaldi should open this selection automatically - as Safari usually does. You would not have to click separately on the button on the keyboard, select the service and then click on the password.
dselhuk120981
@Digidani said in Third party password manager:
Perhaps Vivaldi should open this selection automatically - as Safari usually does. You would not have to click separately on the button on the keyboard, select the service and then click on the password.
agree.
papalpenguin
I would love to autofill from 1Password like I do in safari
@Fubero, when you have a password field and you don’t use Vivaldi’s own password manager (I am certain about iCloud Passwords), the password (or passwords) for the site does not appear as a suggestion on your keyboard. Adversely, you need to tap on “Passwords” and then tap again to select your password. It’s a pain in the a**. On Safari or even on Opera you only need to tap once since your password suggestion appears at the top row of your keyboard.
@Digidani I am able to use Bitwarden with Vivaldi on iOS.
Awoodstock
I use Bitwarden on a regular basis with Safari on iOS. Regarding Vivaldi (and FF) I sometimes can and sometimes cannot. Some days I see the option to fill-in with Bitwarden from the start, but for example today I only see this:
That only allows me to use Vivaldi's Password Manager. If I manually enter the email, then I get the option to auto fill the password with Bitwarden.
I just checked and this is happening with FF too, so… it might be something related to iOS? I’m not sure.
I believe the root problem is a lot of sites now use a process of separating the password field and user field on two different pages. One page contains your username and the next page contains your password request, but because the password request is not on the first page it does not trigger password entry treatment on password fillers.
In looking deeper into WHY THE HECK they do that it seems some sites treat "certain" users differently for a variety of reasons like marketing or SSO.
Personally I find this put in your user, NEXT and then put in your password process infuriating and a time waster. I can only suggest you put in feedback to the sites that do that.
thisbetheverse
@Maxburn If this is the case, why does it work in Safari and Chrome?