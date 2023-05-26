I use Bitwarden on a regular basis with Safari on iOS. Regarding Vivaldi (and FF) I sometimes can and sometimes cannot. Some days I see the option to fill-in with Bitwarden from the start, but for example today I only see this:

That only allows me to use Vivaldi's Password Manager. If I manually enter the email, then I get the option to auto fill the password with Bitwarden.

I just checked and this is happening with FF too, so… it might be something related to iOS? I’m not sure.