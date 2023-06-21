Disappearing Mail Search Bar [Resolved]
Sporadically when I enter Mail > Unread or > Received or > All Messages, all the right stuff pops up in the mail panel. All the email items seem to be ok but I cannot search them b/c the Search Bar is no where to be found. Please don't ask me for steps to reproduce as I can't. This issue has presented itself 3x since I'm using Vivaldi. Not a bad track record but strange indeed. It's not permanent, i.e. I can fix it. Maybe it has something to do with Windows update. I'm lost. Anyone have an idea or theory? I don't even know how to report it b/c I don't have enough detail for the Bug Busters. TIA
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@janrif, could you take a screenshot next time you see the view without search and share it with us?
Here you go, @jane-n
edwardp Ambassador
@janrif Right-click the toolbar, Edit -> Customize Toolbar. There is an option for Mail Search. On Linux, it is on the Toolbar by default/new installation.
@edwardp hard to do when the entire toolbar is missing
edwardp Ambassador
@janrif Have you gone into the customize settings and selected to restore the default toolbar? It is strange that the entire toolbar is gone.
No I have not b/c I was trying to figure out if there was a pattern that I could report.
I'm facing the same issue!
@Slopz and @janrif do you by any chance use custom css that might mess with what toolbars are shown?
If you don't, I wonder how your toolbars could possibly go missing. What happens if you ...
- start off by editing another toolbar (e.g. right click the mail panel icon,
- then go to edit - customize toolbar),
- then select the mail toolbar from the dropdown menu
- and select "reset toolbar to defaults"?
I also have this issue, it started with 6.0 update I think.
The toolbar is present when V is started, but disappears after some time - no idea what triggers this.
No custom css, no UI customization at all actually.
Resetting toolbar(s) does nothing.
Nope
It resets to default toolbar, including the missing pieces which is meaningless at the moment b/c Vivaldi restored the toolbar on its own. It's arbitrary. The next time the problem presents itself -- if it happens -- I will follow your suggestion & add to this thread. Thanks for your interest.
SilverGreen93
I had the same problem, missing the entire toolbar with Search, delete, mark as read etc.
I tried resetting all toolbars as you said and after restarting Vivaldi, the toolbar shows up nice! Thanks!
FYI, I never customized the toolbar or messed with it in any way. Just noticed it went missing somewhere after the 6.6 upgrade.