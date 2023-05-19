I have to manually delete cookies for unwanted sites once in every few days. Pls add an option such that I can add an exception list to filter out wanted/unwanted sites. So that, upon closing the browser, Vivaldi deletes all cookies except from the exception list.

My exception list-

I just want my browser to store cookies for sites I use frequently, like Google, twitter, Tradingview etc. Rest all cookies are not necessary at all and they sit inside my browser until I choose to delete them.

*If i select "Session only" i have to keep logging in Google/twitter/tradingview daily, which is again a hassle

Hope developers consider this feature request.