#Cookie exclusion and auto-deletionn
I have to manually delete cookies for unwanted sites once in every few days. Pls add an option such that I can add an exception list to filter out wanted/unwanted sites. So that, upon closing the browser, Vivaldi deletes all cookies except from the exception list.
My exception list-
I just want my browser to store cookies for sites I use frequently, like Google, twitter, Tradingview etc. Rest all cookies are not necessary at all and they sit inside my browser until I choose to delete them.
*If i select "Session only" i have to keep logging in Google/twitter/tradingview daily, which is again a hassle
Hope developers consider this feature request.
@Gurudeep Try Cookie AutoDelete for this, works very good for me:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/cookie-autodelete/fhcgjolkccmbidfldomjliifgaodjagh
Thank you. It would be nice if Vivaldi integrates this feature. Extensions will eat up extra memory
Yes I understand, I try to avoid extensions, too.
According to Vivaldi task-manager (Shift-Esc) its using 37 MB, that's ok for me.
@Gurudeep
you can already do what you want:
- set cookies to deny all
- at every site you want to save your cookies, click at the security badge and open the cookie dialog at the bottom.
also you can open
chrome://settings/cookiesand insert your websites there
Would be nice to have. I do use Cookie Autodelete. Cookie Autodelete and other similar extensions require "root" access. We would prefer to have this functionality integrated.
As posted previously, open chrome://settings/cookies.
The settings I use are to enable "Allow all cookies" and enable "Clear cookies and site data when you close all windows".
For the cookies I want to keep, the exception list is "Sites that can always use cookies".
That's integrated enough to me.
Duthcorund
@AllanH While I agree that the funcionality is, at least in a basic form, present and working, I think that it should be integrated in the "Cookie" section of Vivaldi Preferences, without relying on the chrome settings that, for some users, might seem hidden and less easily accessible.