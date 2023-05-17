Search icon for Google was replaced with random ico
Onweerwolf
So, the search icon in my search bar for Google was replaced with an icon form some random webshop.
It's only in the search bar itself, on the dropdown menu there is the correct icon and the correct one also shows on the search tab under settings. The wrong icon appears for both the default Google search as well as the custom images search I made for Google. And it's only a visual error too, the search works as intended.
Anyone know how to fix this?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Onweerwolf I guess the natural question to ask is: What was your search query?
The icon is set from the page you end up on. So if by some weird search query it landed you on this webshop directly instead of
google.comthen this might happen. But AFAIK Google does not do automatic redirects nor change the icon for results pages.
Also:
- Is the Google icon in Settings > Search changed as well?
- What are your settings for the Google search from Settings > Search (URL, Suggest URL etc?)
Sounds like something some shady extension would do...
@Onweerwolf Yep I have the same issue, had it for a long while. Any fix for this ?
In the below screen-snippet it should have the Google Ikon in the address bar, instead it's coming up with the Lego ico, occasionally the ico changes to something else random for a while, then something else.
mib2berlin Soprano
@dpn
Hi, I like the Lego icon.
I cant reproduce it, what is the popup shown in your screen shot?
Work with Google too.
Onweerwolf
@dpn said in Search icon for Google was replaced with random ico:
@Onweerwolf Yep I have the same issue, had it for a long while. Any fix for this ?
I never could figure it out or fix it so I grabbed a week old backup from Vivaldi and used that. Since then I have found out that more wonky things are going on with Vivaldi search and one of them is that Vivaldi has coded the commercial search engines to reappear every now an then even after you deleted them because they paid Vivaldi money for being forced down our throats. Not sure if it's related to this problem. I also do frequently seem to lose icons for a while. (currently my IMDB icon has gone missing)
@mib2berlin said in Search icon for Google was replaced with random ico:
what is the popup shown in your screen shot?
Enable text suggestions in Windows...
