I'm using Vivaldi for my marketing activities primarily because of the good tab handling and great overall real estate management, but also because it's not google, mac or the other guys.

But ZoomInfo is giving me problems (on Edge even more so). Everything works, except for ZoomInfo on any Hubspot pages. (ZoomInfo on any other pages works perfectly). To say, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. After a fresh install and new ZoomInfo extension, it doesn't work, no matter what I do. And then as by magic, a day or so later, it suddenly all works, until it stops working again, which can be after 2 weeks...

If it doesn't work, Zoominfo can't connect for some reason.

I have no clue what's going on here, nor where to start looking.

Any ideas?