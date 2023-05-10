Vivaldi + ZoomInfo + Hubspot
I'm using Vivaldi for my marketing activities primarily because of the good tab handling and great overall real estate management, but also because it's not google, mac or the other guys.
But ZoomInfo is giving me problems (on Edge even more so). Everything works, except for ZoomInfo on any Hubspot pages. (ZoomInfo on any other pages works perfectly). To say, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. After a fresh install and new ZoomInfo extension, it doesn't work, no matter what I do. And then as by magic, a day or so later, it suddenly all works, until it stops working again, which can be after 2 weeks...
If it doesn't work, Zoominfo can't connect for some reason.
I have no clue what's going on here, nor where to start looking.
Any ideas?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MK35627 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
When reporting possible issues with Vivaldi or an extension, please post relevant URLs to make it possible for others to know what you are talking about. I am not a marketer, I do not know what "zoominfo" or "hubspot" is.
So this is also an issue in Edge? What about Chrome/Opera/Brave?
Mainly sounds like this is something you need to contact the developer of this "zoominfo" thing about.
Fixed. It's an issue with the Vivaldi profiles. For some reason a fresh Vivaldi install doesn't like the ZoomInfo extension. After creating a Vivaldi profile the ZI app works fine and continues to work even after deleting the profile.