Waiting for vivaldi to close message when saving a photo
When i right click and then go to Save photo i get the message.."Waiting for Vivaldi to close" And it gives me the option to "Force Startup"..
It saves the photo even if i dont click on Force Startup... but its a pain to have to click that every time i want to save something.
And thoughts on this?
Pesala Ambassador
@khanonthecomp I have never seen this message.
- What are your OS and Vivaldi versions?
- Does this happen everywhere, or on just one website? If the latter, then what is the URL of the website?
@khanonthecomp Uncheck the setting at this page
chrome://settings/?search=backgroundand restart vivaldi
@khanonthecomp Open in Vivaldi this URL
chrome://settings/system
Tick the button at end of "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" so it is in gray state (=off)
Restart
@Hadden89 said in Waiting for vivaldi to close message when saving a photo:
chrome://settings/?search=background
Ok... let me try that... sounds good.!!!
Thanks so much Doctor G...
I looked .. its already unchecked.. the only thing checked is "Use hardware acceleration when available"
@khanonthecomp Strange. Looks like Vivaldi crashes when you want to sav a photo, because the "Waiting for Vivaldi to close" message does never come on regular actions.
Do you have special extensions installed?
When i open Privacy and Security i dont even see a "background" heading or link..
When i copy that link (chrome://settings/?search=background) to my browser it comes up and i can see the page... am i doing something wrong looking for it by opening my Settings page and going to Privacy and Settings?
@DoctorG
Not real sure what you mean by "special" as far as extensions.. Should i maybe try turning all extensions off? Just to see what happens? I only have like 3 extensions running.
Thanks so much.
@khanonthecomp My guess for 32bit hardware could cause a crash for large images (expanded > 4GB). But i think that is not your issue.
Perhaps a external security app on your Windows scanning and terminating Vivaldi while saving the photo?
@DoctorG it does it as soon as i click "save image"....
Ive been using Vivaldi for years and it just started this... out of the blue..!!! i dont think i changed any settings or installed any new extensions...:((
Nortons is running in the background but again NO changes..
Come to think about it.. there is one change.
I get emails all the time with links... when i click on a link in those emails it opens a new vivaldi window but not a normal one with tabs at the top..
It used to open the page in a new tab but now it opens a whole new window without any of the menus at the top or my open tabs.. Wont allow me to open it in a tab...
So usually im saving a photo out of that window.. but somehow i think that changed something. Because now even if im in my normal window with tabs and menus it does the same thing.
Thats the only change i can think of and it was changed in those emails.
@khanonthecomp Could be related to bug VB-97029. A crash is known with some popup window if opening links from this window. Your issue seems to be related.
Maybe i should just reinstall Vavaldi? Think that would take care of the problem??
@khanonthecomp Hi - A reinstall usually does no good - all you're doing is replacing the executable files with the same ones. If there's errors they are usually in the browser user profile. The uninstaller has an option to also delete all user data, but this will obviously delete all your saved data, bookmarks etc.
A better thing to do is test your issue in a clean profile. This takes no time to do and is a good test if the issue might lie in your browser profile.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Try to reproduce the issue in a clean profile first.
Then, since you mention these emails as a possible cause, it would be good with more information about them and how you open them.
- These close messages only happen when you try to save an image from one of these emails?
- Can you save images from a regular tab page like for instance https://vivaldi.com ?
- What is your email client? Do you use the Vivaldi Mail client? Or do you use a webmail service?
- What is the url of these opened links - if you can share? A popup window, which is what you're describing, still has a url that can be copied.
- Does your email client offer an option to "view source"? If so, can you share the source of the email after removing the headers for instance?
I suspect these emails open a popup window that might cause a crashing bug situation or similar. No idea why it would trigger only when saving an image though.
@Pathduck Thank you for all the great ideas...
Its just a forum that sends out and email when there is something i have told it i want to see... Sort of like this one actually.
Let me tell you what i did... I opened one of the emails and clicked on the link in it .. As i usually do.. the page opens in a page without tabs or menus..
So i opened the page from the email just like always. But then i right clicked and went to "Open Image"... I didnt go to "Save Image'... So it opened THEN i right clicked the photo and went to "Save Image" ... No pop up !!! No problems at all..!!! It went straight to my File Explorer as it should. Didnt give me the "Waiting to close pop up".
I opened this page im typing this in from an email too...There are no tabs or menus even on THIS page right now. So for some reason vivaldi decided to open all my links from emails in these kind of pages .. I will include a screen shot of this page so you can see what it looks like.
So it something with saving a photo from these pages Vivali is opening from my emails.
Im thinking vivaldi is opening something like a Workspace or something different than just a normal page .. i have no idea all the kinds of pages Vivaldi will let you open a page in. But its NOT a normal page. I will put this screen shot here so you can see what it looks like.
BTW they always open in a window.. Not full screen just like you see here.
@khanonthecomp That's a popup window. I have no idea why your email client would open a browser window like that.
You didn't answer what email client you use.
Please try to answer all my questions from above.
Did you try reproducing this issue in a clean profile?
But - I guess this would be difficult since Vivaldi will always open the Default profile when launched from an external client. So maybe not do that just now.
I addition to answering the questions, I suggest you try the general troubleshooting steps.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
- No im using a web based email... Its an old one i started using back when the net was just a baby... Its a Netscape extention on the mail address .. but Netscape sold out to AOL so i know its coming thru AOL now.
- Yes i can save images from normal Vivaldi windows that i open any where else but from my email.
- Its doesnt matter the URL.. it does it from every email i click on a link from... Just like this one linked to this forum FROM an email.. Im saying that every url does it.. not just one. When i click on a link in an email it opens it in one of these pop up windows.
I think there has to be something in my email settings making it do this. I would much rather it just open the page in a tab .. as it always did until a week ago.
I hope that answers your questions. I was not fooling around in my email setting and changed anything. Im going go in there and have a look around to see if i can find anything.
I really appreciate the help... Thank you so much.
@khanonthecomp said in Waiting for vivaldi to close message when saving a photo:
No im using a web based email... Its an old one i started using back when the net was just a baby... Its a Netscape extention on the mail address .. but Netscape sold out to AOL so i know its coming thru AOL now.
OK so Yahoo webmail then probably.
I think Yahoo bought AOL, but they're probably still keeping the AOL branding.
Its doesnt matter the URL.. it does it from every email i click on a link from... Just like this one linked to this forum FROM an email.. Im saying that every url does it.. not just one. When i click on a link in an email it opens it in one of these pop up windows.
The reasons I ask the url is I'm interesting in figuring out the cause of the issue you reported - "waiting for Vivaldi to close" when saving an image - not necessarily figuring out why your webmail opens emails as popups (even though that probably is the contributing cause). That's why I need details on what exactly you're doing and opening here.
You say it does it for every mail, but have you tried to save images from every type of mail link you open? Or just these "image" ones?
Here's a quick test page:
https://codepen.io/stianlund/pen/qBJxyPg
Click the button, it will open a popup window. Try to save the image there.
Some more stuff for you to do:
- The troubleshooting steps I linked
- Try logging in to your webmail in another browser, and try the same things
- Try the test page above in another browser
If this "open in popup" thing is limited to your webmail client (AOL/Yahoo) you'll have to go through the settings there to figure out how to turn it off - I don't use Yahoo mail and don't plan on signing up for one just to test this case.
Ok well... Your not going to believe this...:)
I saved a photo out of the pop up last night.. same way as before.. from an email from the same place... IT DID NOT GIVE ME THE "Waiting for Vivaldi to close " !!!!!
Can you believe it?
Then today i saw your new post... so i tryed doing that link and saving out of that pop up. It did fine... No "Waiting" message !!!! So what ever went wrong .. i guess it fixed itself.. hahaha Just like it screwed itself up to start with..!!!
Unbelievable .. i did reboot the computer but i had tried that already before.. So really i have No idea ...
I really appreciate all the consideration and help. Vivaldi is such a great browser and with fantastic support on this forum!! I'm going to be watching and see if it starts that crap again but i don't think its going to..
Who knows why it started it the first time...:)
@khanonthecomp Happy to be of help
@khanonthecomp Happy to be of help
Also, restarting your browser once in a while is a good idea in general. More people should try it. It's like the general advice for all computer-related stuff - "Did you try turning it off and on again?"
In fact, it's the first advice given here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/