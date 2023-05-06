@Pathduck Thank you for all the great ideas...

Its just a forum that sends out and email when there is something i have told it i want to see... Sort of like this one actually.

Let me tell you what i did... I opened one of the emails and clicked on the link in it .. As i usually do.. the page opens in a page without tabs or menus..

So i opened the page from the email just like always. But then i right clicked and went to "Open Image"... I didnt go to "Save Image'... So it opened THEN i right clicked the photo and went to "Save Image" ... No pop up !!! No problems at all..!!! It went straight to my File Explorer as it should. Didnt give me the "Waiting to close pop up".

I opened this page im typing this in from an email too...There are no tabs or menus even on THIS page right now. So for some reason vivaldi decided to open all my links from emails in these kind of pages .. I will include a screen shot of this page so you can see what it looks like.

So it something with saving a photo from these pages Vivali is opening from my emails.

Im thinking vivaldi is opening something like a Workspace or something different than just a normal page .. i have no idea all the kinds of pages Vivaldi will let you open a page in. But its NOT a normal page. I will put this screen shot here so you can see what it looks like.

BTW they always open in a window.. Not full screen just like you see here.