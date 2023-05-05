How do I switch notification type to system notifications?
Somewhere during the lifetime of my Vivaldi browser I've selected that I would like to see Vivaldi throw their custom notifications instead of normal windows system notifications in action center.
Now I would like to switch it to Windows System notifications but I can't find a way to do it.
Nothing in settings, #enable-system-notifications flag does nothing. Searched through forums and internet, no success.
Any advices?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hallker Works in Windows 11 for me. The last installed Vivaldi (in case you use different for tests as Standalone and regular user install) sets the native Windows notifications.
You should reset all vivaldi://flags and test again..
@DoctorG I've tried to reset the flags, restarted Vivaldi and still see only Vivaldi notifications, no native system notifications.
Went to flags again, enabled system notifications. Restarted Vivaldi... Still only Vivaldi notifications, no native system notifications.
Also running Windows 11 and latest Vivaldi version.
I vaguely remember that Vivaldi at first run asks what kind of notifications you prefer, just had no idea I can't change it later.
patrickweiden
Anyone found a solution for this? I am using current desktop Snapshot version on Win 11 as standalone and can only see the custom Vivaldi notifications. For it seems to be pretty much the same as for @Hallker ... So, would be interested in a solution to get Vivaldi to send Windows notifications (and the flag has been changed (with restart) here several times without any success). At least it seems to noted as bug via VB-94343...
patrickweiden
@DoctorG and @mib2berlin: Is it possible that any of you look up the following registry key:
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Notifications\Settings
Below this tree, there should some key/"folder" with "Vivaldi" in its name - as you wrote that it works for you. Could you post a screenshot of all values underneath this key? Maybe we are able to "rebuild" this subkey with required values in order to get Windows / System notifications to work for the currently non-working versions...
Thank you!
mib2berlin
@patrickweiden
Hi, it is not possible for all user or standalone installs, only for per user.
I use default for the stable build and standalone for all other installs and get the Windows notifications only for the stable.
I update the bug report and ask the assigned developer if this even possible to fix this.
DoctorG Ambassador
@patrickweiden Try to delete all Names in Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Vivaldi\ToastActivatorCLSID
That had repaired it in the past, when i lost notifications from Vivaldi.
mib2berlin
@patrickweiden
Hi, in the registry path I have a key:
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Notifications\Settings\Vivaldi.RXUGGTC7JA5YZ6HJQBX3AAL4PY
It include:
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Notifications\Settings\Vivaldi.RXUGGTC7JA5YZ6HJQBX3AAL4PY] "LastNotificationAddedTime"=hex(b):0f,a7,13,72,7d,37,da,01 "ShowBanner"=dword:00000000
I have deleted the keys @DoctorG mention and will try if I can get notifications from my standalone installs.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: With deleting the keys in HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Vivaldi\ToastActivatorCLSID
I don't get Windows notifications, not even from stable, all Vivaldi notifications now.
I guess I have to reinstall Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin Strange, nothing crapped notifications of my 6.6 and 6.5 installs when i did this.
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
I get notifications but not from the Windows system, stable default install had Windows notifications, my standalone had always Vivaldi notifications.