Two-finger gestures (back and forth) on the touchpad
Lenovo laptop. The gesture with two fingers forward and backward on the touchpad does not work. It works in chrome, edge and yandex browser. Doesn't work in Vivaldi.
How to overcome this problem?
I was on Google looking for a solution for this, I know this is old, but in case you're still using Vivaldi and haven't found this:
Settings > Mouse > Perform Gestures with Alt Key > Check the box next to it
Unfortunately, there is no way to swipe with 2 fingers on a trackpad to go back and forth, but enabling this setting with allow you to hold alt + swipe with one finger left or right to go to the previous or next page.
mackid1993 Ambassador
There is an open feature request for this that has been approved and will be implemented at a later date. What I do for now is use the gesture support for my touchpad. Microsoft Precision Touchpads support three finger gestures and those can be set to backwards and forwards navigation.
@mackid1993 more than a year has passed and still not here!!!
mackid1993 Ambassador
@mihalyn90 Don't know why you are tagging me. I have nothing to do with this. I suppose I could sprinkle some magic computer dust and fix it though.
I have no issues setting backward and forward navigation gestures in Windows and using that.