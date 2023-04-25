@Onweerwolf Everywhere? The panel will always show if you use the mail client, and can be set (or not) to appear when you download a file. Other than that it should only appear if you request one of the panels via the menu or a keyboard shortcut.

Of course F4 (the function key, not the letter and number) can be changed in Settings, but you can also hide the sidebar using the menu. But as you should know if you changed the shortcut, that suggests either you don't know how to accexx functiin keys on your machine [on mosr modern keyboards the funct8on keys are used as multimedia keys - you have to press and hold a dedicated Fn key and tap the appropriate function key to get the correct result). The other alternave would be that you're not l9oking at a panel - that you've configured the tab bar to be on the s8de ... though you should know you did that, so I'll guess it's not knowing how to access a function key.