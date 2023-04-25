how can i completey remove the sidebar panel of vivaldi
Actually when we use the sidebar panel there the effect of extension does not takes place if I have installed some youtube extension and if I play youtube in the sidebar panel then the effect of extension does not play with you so similarly I have installed some safe search extension for my kids but that extension works fine in the normal youtube but it fails to work when my kids play youtube in the sidebar panel so, therefore, I want to let you know people took place to make such a sidewalk panel in which the effect of extension can take place or give me some tips to remove or completely remove the sidebar panel from Vivaldi Browser is there any way to remove it with the registry key from windows
@nik343 Right-click on the Panel Toolbar to edit the toolbar and remove any unwanted panels. To hide the toolbar, press F4, but removing the panel would also remove useful panels like bookmarks, notes, translation, email, calendar, RSS feeds, downloads, and more.
Onweerwolf
For some reason this onbnoxious panel nonsense is now popping up everytime. How do I remove it? I tried F4 but it doesn't do anything.
@Onweerwolf Everywhere? The panel will always show if you use the mail client, and can be set (or not) to appear when you download a file. Other than that it should only appear if you request one of the panels via the menu or a keyboard shortcut.
Of course F4 (the function key, not the letter and number) can be changed in Settings, but you can also hide the sidebar using the menu. But as you should know if you changed the shortcut, that suggests either you don't know how to accexx functiin keys on your machine [on mosr modern keyboards the funct8on keys are used as multimedia keys - you have to press and hold a dedicated Fn key and tap the appropriate function key to get the correct result). The other alternave would be that you're not l9oking at a panel - that you've configured the tab bar to be on the s8de ... though you should know you did that, so I'll guess it's not knowing how to access a function key.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Onweerwolf F4 works nice and hides panel bar on 6.7.3329.35 Windows 11.
Or click on button top-left of address bar