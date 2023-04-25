Nice. I am facing the same exact issue 1.5 years later on Vivaldi 7.0.3495.14 (Stable channel). Windows 10. At the same time, Chrome doesn't have this issue.

Basically the same as it is described already, and nothing helps (only haven't tried reinstalling the browser, but that is the last resort, I don't want to do it).

May add more info: this occurs while drag and dropping any picture from any website (Pinterest, Google image search, random desktop pictures websites - those that I tried) and while drag and dropping this picture ANYWHERE on PC (any folder or program - I typically drag and dropped images from Pinterest into PureRef (reference application)).

Result: after drag and dropping the page remains frozen: you can scroll it but can not interact with anything on the page. Reloading the page doesn't help, it remains in that weird state. But! Duplicating the tab (and closing the first one) helps to return its functionality. Also restarting the browser helps.

By the way, "save image as..." does not break the page. It's inconvenient to use though, specifically so on Pinterest (which on drag and drop downloads a bigger image).

Issue is extremely annoying on Pinterest. The only way-around that I found is to open every image in the new tab and only then drag'n'dropping it. Those new tabs freeze, but main one remain functional. This is quite inconvenient, though.

...and another walkaround is using another browser like Chrome...

Please, fix...