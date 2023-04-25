Website freezes after dragging a picture to desktop
Simply put, if I go into any site with images, and drag this picture to my desktop to save it, the website pretty often just freezes. I can't click anything, right-click anything, and hovering over does nothing either. Refreshing doesn't help either. I need to copy the link, close the tab, open a new tab and paste the new link to keep using the site.
I have done the troubleshooting steps, and none fixes this issue (not disabling extensions, not when trying on guest window, not when disabling hardware acceleration, not when clearing cache, nothing).
Vivaldi version: 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since when happened: For a few months now.
OS: Windows 11 version 22H2 (Build 22621.1555)
Nice. I am facing the same exact issue 1.5 years later on Vivaldi 7.0.3495.14 (Stable channel). Windows 10. At the same time, Chrome doesn't have this issue.
Basically the same as it is described already, and nothing helps (only haven't tried reinstalling the browser, but that is the last resort, I don't want to do it).
May add more info: this occurs while drag and dropping any picture from any website (Pinterest, Google image search, random desktop pictures websites - those that I tried) and while drag and dropping this picture ANYWHERE on PC (any folder or program - I typically drag and dropped images from Pinterest into PureRef (reference application)).
Result: after drag and dropping the page remains frozen: you can scroll it but can not interact with anything on the page. Reloading the page doesn't help, it remains in that weird state. But! Duplicating the tab (and closing the first one) helps to return its functionality. Also restarting the browser helps.
By the way, "save image as..." does not break the page. It's inconvenient to use though, specifically so on Pinterest (which on drag and drop downloads a bigger image).
Issue is extremely annoying on Pinterest. The only way-around that I found is to open every image in the new tab and only then drag'n'dropping it. Those new tabs freeze, but main one remain functional. This is quite inconvenient, though.
...and another walkaround is using another browser like Chrome...
Please, fix...
- I had this issue for minimum two last weeks
@Leenbow Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.