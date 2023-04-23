Occasionally can't click on anything in Windows
browseruser
Vivaldi 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Can't say for sure if this is a Vivaldi issue but since the latest update I've had an experience several times where I'm no longer able to click anything with my mouse this includes the Vivaldi browser, other browsers, and even the Windows Explorer/desktop/taskbar. I can move the mouse still but just can't click on anything and the usual hover changes don't occur. For example hovering over the
Xin the upper right corner that is on all Windows windows doesn't react. Also hovering over taskbar items doesn't work. The keyboard still works and if I close Vivaldi by alt-tabbing to it and Alt+f4 I can close it and clicking behavior returns.
I still need to isolate it more but just reporting in case anyone else has this issue.
@browseruser it happen to me too...
VonRueden27
user1vivaldi
Your issue doesn't exactly sound like what I experienced yesterday, but in my case the browser ui suddenly became unclickable and when I hovered over the tabs I saw the text selection beam instead of the regular cursor. The webpages however worked fine when that happened. Interestingly, the ui became clickable / responsive again after I right clicked the Vivaldi icon on my taskbar.
I'm also on the same version.
@browseruser
(Vivaldi for Windows, 6.0.2979.15, Stable channel, 64 bits)
Something similar is happening to me, but worse.
After little while without being able to click anything in Vivaldi, the whole Windows stops responding and have to be rebooted.
It's kind of hard to reproduce, but it seems to be related to the Private Windows.
browseruser
@user1vivaldi said in Occasionally can't click on anything in Windows:
Interestingly, the ui became clickable / responsive again after I right clicked the Vivaldi icon on my taskbar.
That is interesting, before I thought I needed to close Vivaldi or Firefox to get things to work again so I would right click on either one on the task bar and close the program and then things would work again. But actually like you suggest, seems like just right clicking on the program on the taskbar such that the context menu appears is enough to get things working again.
It happens to me as well. the screen is 'clickable' when first re-opened, and after some time, it becomes responsive. Re-Loading the tab doesn't work.
I suggest to test in a extra profile or Guest Profile and tell if that works.
If it works in Guest View some extension could cause such effect.
downtowndb7
@browseruser Yes, it just hangs and does nothing. I usually open task manager to end it. For me its just chewing up memory right now.
I switch to another browser and try again in a few days. I used to try to figure it out by disabling things and found that the next update usually somehow fixes it.
Its unusable when its like this, because it can happen at any time. But its only every few months so I just deal with it.
edit, I am not saying the problem is vivaldi, the problem is something on my system. I just dont bother trying to figure it out because it always seems better with an update. I like how my system is set up, so I just wait, and its always gone away.
This is happening to me. Recently updated to 7.0.3495.10.
Some tabs won't let me control any content--click a button on Google search, move/zoom/etc on maps. I can use zoom controls and it renders properly, but I'm unable to scroll. Reloading or using a fresh window doesn't help.
Truly frustrating.
mib2berlin Soprano
@davidicus
Hi, did you follow @DoctorG with testing in the Guest Profile?
If you use a second party security software check if it is active in the Windows task manager when Vivaldi lags.
Cheers, mib