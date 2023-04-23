@browseruser Yes, it just hangs and does nothing. I usually open task manager to end it. For me its just chewing up memory right now.

I switch to another browser and try again in a few days. I used to try to figure it out by disabling things and found that the next update usually somehow fixes it.

Its unusable when its like this, because it can happen at any time. But its only every few months so I just deal with it.

edit, I am not saying the problem is vivaldi, the problem is something on my system. I just dont bother trying to figure it out because it always seems better with an update. I like how my system is set up, so I just wait, and its always gone away.