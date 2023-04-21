Solved How can I use Open Live Writer connet to my blog site to post my blogs?
I want to use Open Live Writer to connet to my blog site to post my blogs because I'm not comfortable with the WordPress online editor.
Here's the thing, I don't know how to configure Open Live Writer.
Here I filled in my site adress and my Vivaldi account's Username and Password, I'm not sure am I doing right.
Chose Next.
Then comes to "Select blog type".
I chose "WordPress.com",but here's the problem, what should I fill in this "Remote posting web address for your blog"?
I tried "https://antaresshao.vivaldi.net/xmlrpc.php" but obviously, that's a wrong answer. Now I'm stucked.
Could anybody tell me how to configure this? What should I fill in the blanks? Thank you so much, I really need this!
P.S. Do you know any Markdown Editor which can post these blogs remotely?
@AntaresShao Hi - first of all, I think you'd want to select "WordPress" or "WordPress 2.2+" in the blog provider.
Wordpress.comis a separate service.
Second, and perhaps more importantly, I think the WP remote publishing API has been disabled on the Vivaldi Blogs. Probably because of the security risks such APIs might have. So remote publishing is not going to work, at least that's what it looks like.
@Pathduck Thanks for your reply! That's sad it can't be posted by API.
There is a specific response about this here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41351/feature-request-blogging-via-open-live-writer/9?_=1682076103399
DoctorG Ambassador
I think, XMLRPC API is blocked, currently Wordpress 6.2 has a issue with attacks over the interface.
@LonM Thanks! I've read the post. I think I have to use some other site then.
paulcoholic
I thought I might use Vivaldi community blogs as a type of ancillary blog to my two self-hosted ones.
Problem No. 1: you use WordPress and I really dislike the current editor. For years I have used Mars Edit, a desktop blogging software (similar to Open Live Writer and its ancestor, Windows Live Writer) to connect to my self-hosted blogs.
Problem No. 2: Mars Edit cannot connect to Vivaldi. I looked around and found these How can I use Open Live Writer to Connect to my blogsite to post to my blogs and Feature Rrequest: Blogging via Open Live Writer
So, it appears to be an issue with Vivaldi. Any chance of adding my voice to the chorus requesting that remote blogging be opened up? Otherwise, I'll delete the blog because WP isn't worth the hassle (not a big deal as I have two self-hosted one.)
Thanks!