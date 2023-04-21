I want to use Open Live Writer to connet to my blog site to post my blogs because I'm not comfortable with the WordPress online editor.

Here's the thing, I don't know how to configure Open Live Writer.

Here I filled in my site adress and my Vivaldi account's Username and Password, I'm not sure am I doing right.



Chose Next.



Then comes to "Select blog type".



I chose "WordPress.com",but here's the problem, what should I fill in this "Remote posting web address for your blog"?



I tried "https://antaresshao.vivaldi.net/xmlrpc.php" but obviously, that's a wrong answer. Now I'm stucked.



Could anybody tell me how to configure this? What should I fill in the blanks? Thank you so much, I really need this!

P.S. Do you know any Markdown Editor which can post these blogs remotely?