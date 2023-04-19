@bariton The Cookie AutoDelete extension is compatible with Firefox containers, which is where I got the idea. It says right in the description, "Containers Supported." It's the one thing I miss from Firefox. However, what I'm suggesting would have no impact on anyone unless they opt-in by selecting an "isolate this workspace" option.

The difference between this and Firefox containers would be that every workspace would be part of the default container unless you select an option that isolates it into its own container. I suppose there could instead be groups of workspaces that share containers rather than having only a single default container with every other workspace only having the option to isolate entirely, but I would be happy with the simpler option.