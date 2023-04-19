Workspaces
Huskarlors
Hello, I would like to ask a question about the new workspace feature. Does this new feature have the ability to separate site cookies from each other? Let's say I have a workspace for work and study. Will there be separation of cookies in these two spaces, similar to containers in the Firefox browser?
@Huskarlors said in Workspaces:
Does this new feature have the ability to separate site cookies from each other?
No. Workspaces are made for reducing user's tab mess
You need to use a separate profile to achieve sepeaate cookies.
Huskarlors
Thank you for your answer:))
FlippingBinary
It would be nice if workspaces had the option of cookie isolation. That would be a lot better than managing multiple profiles, especially since the mobile app doesn't support multiple profiles. It would be sort of like a private window, but you could have multiple and it wouldn't automatically clear cookies on close.
@FlippingBinary Sounds like this could break the Cookie AutoDelete extension, which is extremely useful for me.
FlippingBinary
@bariton The Cookie AutoDelete extension is compatible with Firefox containers, which is where I got the idea. It says right in the description, "Containers Supported." It's the one thing I miss from Firefox. However, what I'm suggesting would have no impact on anyone unless they opt-in by selecting an "isolate this workspace" option.
The difference between this and Firefox containers would be that every workspace would be part of the default container unless you select an option that isolates it into its own container. I suppose there could instead be groups of workspaces that share containers rather than having only a single default container with every other workspace only having the option to isolate entirely, but I would be happy with the simpler option.
is it not possible for Vivaldi to have this? like Firefox? why not?
@xok To have what? Please explain.
@DoctorG workspaces to contain cookies
@xok You can achieve this with the "Session Box" addon, but I agree completely that native cookie separation in Vivaldi like in Firefox would be a killer feature.
I was so sad when I found out that workspaces don't work like isolated containers in Firefox
I thought cookie containment was kinda of implied in the name afterall when I think of workspaces, they're separated. doesn't make sense (imo) my work workspace sharing cookies with my personal one.
anyway. is this a possibility for Vivaldi?
@xok said in Workspaces:
is this a possibility for Vivaldi?
Perhaps, but we do not know what will be planned for Vivaldi's future.
mib2berlin Soprano
@xok
Hi, and no, except the Chromium core developer implement this.
Vivaldi need to fork the code, implement it and keep the update pace of Chromium is nearly impossible for the small team.
You can only manage this with Vivaldi profiles, therefor I have 3 different Vivaldi accounts, some have multiple Google accounts for the same reason.
Cheers, mib
I find it easier to have two standalone installations of Vivaldi. No need to switch user.
Chromiums cookie management is virtually nonexistent.
@ukkeli said in Workspaces:
I find it easier to have two standalone installations of Vivaldi. No need to switch user.
Yes, true, the you have two real Independent Vivaldi processes.
iqaluit Supporters
Containers are not only about seperate cookies, I was wondering how vulnerable a user is when it comes to cross tab trackers in one session while having multiple tabs open. I understand we don't have container-like prevention but I am trying to understand the limits of built-in adblocker we have.