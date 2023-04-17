duckduckgpt
https://github.com/kudoai/duckduckgpt
Casual way of using ChatGPT in duckduckgo: Follow directions to install as userscript. Enable proxy API mode, if you don’t have an account. Will display answers to your search queries in a box to the right side.
@luetage Didn't find it very useful TBH...
@Pathduck Thus that thing is a quack.
@Pathduck it is up to you, whether your duck can moo
@luetage Avast didn't like it either
St00pid Avast...
barbudo2005
Is vivaldi the best browser?
Pesala Ambassador
Is Avast stoopid?
As a former Avast user, I cannot tell you if it is stupid, but as a long-term non-user of Avast, I can tell you that it is stupid to use any Antivirus on Windows. Windows Defender and Firewall have protected me for years now without incident. Malwarebytes, which I run occasionally, never finds anything. I see a good number of false-positives and other problems report from users of Avast and other anitivirus products.
barbudo2005
Chat said:
I can tell you that it is stupid to use any Antivirus on Windows.
Are you going to accept such an offense?
@barbudo2005 said in duckduckgpt:
Are you going to accept such an offense?
I would ... disagree
Also, I don't know the context of that quote (is it a quote?), but if it's an AI then I would say that disagreeing with an AI is probably the most human thing one could do
edwardp Ambassador
DuckDuckGPT has boosted/favorited a couple of my Mastodon posts.
Andisearch review
Andi's Writeup
Vivaldi 5.7: The Best Browser for Power Users
Vivaldi 5.7 is the latest version of the privacy-focused, feature-packed web browser. It's the perfect choice for power users who want to take control of their online experience and customize their browsing experience to their exact specifications.
Vivaldi 5.7 comes with a number of improvements, including a new Window Panel that makes it easier to manage multiple windows, tabs, and stacks. The Window Panel now has a search box, so you can quickly find the page you need in your ever-growing collection of tabs.
Vivaldi's built-in Mail client has also been improved, with the ability to auto-mark emails as read and assign custom keyboard shortcuts for flagging mail as spam or not spam.
In addition to these major changes, Vivaldi 5.7 also comes with a number of bugfixes and minor improvements.
Vivaldi 5.7 is the perfect choice for power users who want to take control of their online experience and customize their browsing experience to their exact specifications. With its improved Window Panel, better keyboard shortcuts, and Mail enhancements, Vivaldi 5.7 is the best browser for power users.
In Perplexity.ai there are a very complete review of Vivaldi it may even serve as Help page with that lot of details.
The review in Phind also very complete and objetive, also list some reported flaws it has, but a generaly very positive review
@edwardp Yeah, it’s funny. Maybe one or two weeks ago their account reacted to one of my posts, that’s how I found out about it. Well, I guess it’s a way to get users…
-
@Catweazle I didn't know about Phind. Thanks. Another one for me to play with!
I just asked "what are the main differences between C and Rust" without selecting Expert, Concise or Creative (which is it choosing by default?).
It gave a long answer suggesting Expert or Creative.
However, the answer mixed up C with C++ and kept switching between the two.
When I selected Concise it gave me bullet points bit still mixed up C with C++.
When I selected Creative it gave a good answer that mentioned just C and Rust and gave Hello World examples in both with syntax highlighting.
It also allows me to select all three modes simultaneously. That is very slow. Is it going to give me one answer for each?
No, it just gives Expert. I assume this is a UI error and you should only be able to select one?
@luetage What about just using ChatGPT - Chatonai (GPT3, GPT4)?
"Response alongside search engine results
Display response from ChatGPT alongside Google, Bing, Ecosia, Baidu, DuckDuckGo and popular search engines."
It didn't actually work for all search engines when I first tried it, but things may have moved on since then. I did verify Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo and Brave Search.
Also, earlier today I discovered GPTGO which apparently uses non-logged in ChatGPT along with a privacy version of Google Search (if you trust them).
@wintercoast No idea, might be good. I like the userscript approach personally and that its focused on just one engine. With the extension a lot of code and background processes will run which I’ll never ever need. I’ll keep it simple, at least in this case.
@luetage Fair enough. In my case, I quite often switch between search engines, so general-purpose is desirable. It can also be set to run manually or automatically. I leave mine at manual.
It spews nonsense anyway. It’s naturally about how you use it, but it’s a tool that feeds confirmation bias, an issue that is running rampant in society already. As an example:
list reasons why red is a warmer color than orange?
Red is a warmer color than orange because it has a longer wavelength, which means it has more energy. Red also has a higher frequency than orange, which makes it appear brighter and more vibrant. Additionally, red is associated with warmth and energy, while orange is associated with calmness and relaxation.
list reasons why orange is a warmer color than red?
Orange is a warmer color than red because it has a higher frequency and longer wavelength than red. It also has a higher luminosity, which makes it appear brighter and more vibrant. Additionally, orange is associated with warmth and energy, while red is associated with danger and aggression.
@wintercoast I have it running manually too, I rarely use it. You can trigger it with a trailing question mark on ddgpt.
-
@luetage said in duckduckgpt:
@wintercoast I rarely use it. You can trigger it with a trailing question mark on ddgpt.
Ditto! Mostly been using Bing Chat and Perplexity.
-
Okay I might try it with ChatGPT Online