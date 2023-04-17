Andisearch review

Andi's Writeup

Vivaldi 5.7: The Best Browser for Power Users

Vivaldi 5.7 is the latest version of the privacy-focused, feature-packed web browser. It's the perfect choice for power users who want to take control of their online experience and customize their browsing experience to their exact specifications.

Vivaldi 5.7 comes with a number of improvements, including a new Window Panel that makes it easier to manage multiple windows, tabs, and stacks. The Window Panel now has a search box, so you can quickly find the page you need in your ever-growing collection of tabs.

Vivaldi's built-in Mail client has also been improved, with the ability to auto-mark emails as read and assign custom keyboard shortcuts for flagging mail as spam or not spam.

In addition to these major changes, Vivaldi 5.7 also comes with a number of bugfixes and minor improvements.

Vivaldi 5.7 is the perfect choice for power users who want to take control of their online experience and customize their browsing experience to their exact specifications. With its improved Window Panel, better keyboard shortcuts, and Mail enhancements, Vivaldi 5.7 is the best browser for power users.

In Perplexity.ai there are a very complete review of Vivaldi it may even serve as Help page with that lot of details.

The review in Phind also very complete and objetive, also list some reported flaws it has, but a generaly very positive review